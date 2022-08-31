ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City Point 2 Point kicks off Labor Day Weekend

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnLYG_0hd6auFI00

PARK CITY, Utah— With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, the annual Park City Point 2 Point endurance mountain bike race will be kicking off this Saturday at 7 a.m. The race will feature several local riders such as Keegan Swenson, Sam Sweester, among others. The race starts at Quinn’s Junction Recreation Complex and then moves into Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort before finishing near the Skullcandy HQ building .

This year’s course features a total distance of 77 miles with over 11,000 feet of climbing. Elevation change is a little less than the 2021 race. The middle section of the event this year is definitely the most grueling, as described by Race Director Jay Burke.

“It is a relentless section of the event. The riders will hit part of the new Mother Urban uphill, the classic Steps Trail climb, and then they head off toward the 9K Trail for a really rough and challenging section on their way to Shadow lake,” said Burke.

Not only will the course bring added challenges for riders, but Utah’s current heatwave will force riders to stay on top of their hydration and ride within their means not to overexert themselves.

“These riders are really going to need to manage liquid and calorie input to be successful as well with the heat. I’ve seen it before when we’ve had hot P2P races and riders try to push through a support station without stopping, it can bite you quickly at the Point 2 Point,” Burke said.

With the men’s race, there are some clear front runners identified, with Swenson and Sweester being high on that last.

“Keegan is going to be hard to beat, this is his homeland…he knows these trails better than most.  On top of that, he’s the fastest cyclist in America right now, in my opinion.  There are some strong riders that will be giving chase, though, I think Keegan will be on the gas from the start. Maybe he breaks under the elusive 6-hour mark – he has gone 6:06 previously,” said Burke.

For the women’s race, there is a deep list of talented riders, making it hard to pick a favorite to win.

“The women’s group has heated up a bit with the addition of 4x winner Evelyn Dong.  Melisa Rollins will be right there with her, though, is my guess.  These two are tied for 7th in the inaugural Lifetime Grand Prix standings, so they can definitely push one another on Saturday. The field here is deep, though; I look to see quite the mix of racers pushing it out front – this will be fun to watch,” said Burke.

While the race is ongoing, the general public is advised to avoid the areas within the event. A list of trails impacted can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMXz1_0hd6auFI00
2021 Runner Up Melisa Rollins; Courtesy of Park City Point 2 Point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fswp7_0hd6auFI00
2021 Champion Tanner Visnick; Courtesy of Park City Point 2 Point


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This Exquisite Mountain Home with 360 Degree Jaw Dropping Views in Park City is An Entertainer’s Dream Asking for $22 Million

The Home in Park City, a Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and the future Mayflower Village with the Uintah Mountains in the foreground just completed of 3 year renovation is now available for sale. This home located at 7948 Red Tail Ct, Heber City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Onie Bolduc (Phone: 435-631-1615) & Eric Finley (Phone: 435-681-1136) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
utahstories.com

Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon: A Gondola Wins, Granolas Loose

UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) determines to move forward with the Little Cottonwood Canyon expansion plan, which is a gondola serving Snowbird and Alta skiers using Utah’s taxpayers’ dollars. A series of up to 40 poles, each with a concrete base of up to 15 feet in diameter,...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Park City Point 2 Point#Skullcandy#The Point 2 Point
kslnewsradio.com

Utah sets heat record for hottest summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest summer on record is now in the books. In a tweet on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported the warmest June, July and August in Utah since the agency started keeping records. Temperatures are recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street

Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
KAYSVILLE, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence

HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
HOLLADAY, UT
Robb Report

This $33.5 Million Park City Mansion Was Designed to Look Like the Set of a Bond Movie

The James Bond franchise has inspired luxury superyachts, high-end travel packages and designer sunglasses. Now we can add multimillion-dollar mansions to that list. Developer Matt Alcone of Alcone Ventures is building a new manse in Park City, Utah, that takes design cues from a striking glass pad seen in 2015’s Spectre. That’s not the $33.5 million estate’s only selling point, either. The aptly named Snowfall is the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the ritzy Deer Valley Resort, according to listing agent Steve Jury of Keller Williams Park City. It’s also one of the priciest listings in the Beehive...
PARK CITY, UT
idesignarch.com

Impressive Luxury Dream Home with Striking Architecture

The Belmont is a stunning luxury home in Draper, Utah situated on a private lane with mountain views. Drawing inspiration from the shingle style houses of Cape Cod and equestrian homes of Kentucky, this ultimate dream home was built by Silverhawk Enterprises in collaboration with Heidi Ann Design. Meticulous craftsmanship...
DRAPER, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy