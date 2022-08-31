ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Fun Labor Day Weekend Celebrations

Labor Day is Monday, September 5, but the fun starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. Here are some fun things to do this weekend. Some of them are free!. The Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas kicks off Friday with a headlining concert by Dallas native and Neo-Soul godmother Erykah Badu. Additional shows take place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Black Academy of Arts and Letters website. Tickets start at $69.00.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend

Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
allaccess.com

KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Big D Reads Is Back to Blow Your Mind

A more improbable publishing history for a book is difficult to imagine. The Accommodation, by Jim Schutze, came out in 1986 and was a resounding failure. Seems no one was much interested in reading about the racial history of Dallas and how Black homes were bombed in 1950 in mostly White South Dallas as the city lowered its head and, for the most part, invited the civil rights movement to pass it by.
DALLAS, TX
meetingstoday.com

Massive New Convention Center Project Set to Transform Downtown Dallas

Dallas is barreling ahead with a game-changing $2 billion convention center project that will also create a whole new entertainment district in the heart of the city, allowing the destination to accommodate a much larger set of convention clients. Approved in February by the Dallas City Council and slated to...
DALLAS, TX

