Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
dallasexpress.com
Fun Labor Day Weekend Celebrations
Labor Day is Monday, September 5, but the fun starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. Here are some fun things to do this weekend. Some of them are free!. The Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas kicks off Friday with a headlining concert by Dallas native and Neo-Soul godmother Erykah Badu. Additional shows take place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Black Academy of Arts and Letters website. Tickets start at $69.00.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend
Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
allaccess.com
KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Top Dallas PD brass apologize, admit failure over officer’s racist coin design
Top Dallas PD brass apologize, admit failure over officer’s racist coin design. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. I recognize the damage this has done,”...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
dmagazine.com
Big D Reads Is Back to Blow Your Mind
A more improbable publishing history for a book is difficult to imagine. The Accommodation, by Jim Schutze, came out in 1986 and was a resounding failure. Seems no one was much interested in reading about the racial history of Dallas and how Black homes were bombed in 1950 in mostly White South Dallas as the city lowered its head and, for the most part, invited the civil rights movement to pass it by.
Talk About Shrinkflation: Million-Dollar Homes Are Smaller in Dallas-Fort Worth
In the old days — say, 2019 — the size of a million-dollar home made sense, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. It was a spacious 4,824 square feet single-family with at least four bedrooms and five bathrooms, perhaps 16 years old. Today, a single-family, million-dollar home is...
CW33 NewsFix
Best restaurants in Dallas with outdoor seating, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it’s officially the last day of August and that means there’s a couple of months left before it gets too cold to enjoy a meal outside (depending on how you deal with 50-degree weather in the winter that is). Wednesday, August 31...
meetingstoday.com
Massive New Convention Center Project Set to Transform Downtown Dallas
Dallas is barreling ahead with a game-changing $2 billion convention center project that will also create a whole new entertainment district in the heart of the city, allowing the destination to accommodate a much larger set of convention clients. Approved in February by the Dallas City Council and slated to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over ‘In God We Trust’ signs | Dallas News
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. They want the signs taken down...
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas
Check your pockets, your car, your kitchen counter, wherever you may have set down the lottery ticket you bought for a certain Texas Lottery ticket game as someone in Dallas has just won a sweet amount of cash.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
