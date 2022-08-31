Night one of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is underway at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The first of two Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this year, the Saturday night event focuses on mostly unscripted fare, including reality and documentaries, as well as variety shows and specials. (Animation is also included on the evening.) High-profile awards on Saturday include animated program, character voice-over, documentary or nonfiction series, documentary or nonfiction special, exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking, music direction, narrator, short form comedy/drama/variety series, structured reality program, unstructured reality program, variety special (live) and variety special...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO