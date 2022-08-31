ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago

WGN's Marcella Raymond attends the lobster fest in Chicago that's...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News

Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
letsbeardown.com

THERE IS NOT A SINGLE BORING DAY HERE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
KCJJ

Wanted Chicago woman arrested in Iowa City

A wanted Chicago woman has been arrested in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they encountered 28-year-old Tekara Forrest at The Quarters on Highway 6 East around 6pm Thursday. She allegedly gave the fake name “Tiara Forrest” and claimed she was 18 years old. Officers later learned she gave them her sister’s name because she was wanted on a theft charge out of Illinois.
weddingchicks.com

This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall

Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
fox32chicago.com

African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
