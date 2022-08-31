Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Marcella Raymond attends the lobster fest in Chicago that’s...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
Chicago restaurants highlighted in Black Restaurant Week Midwest
Black Restaurant Week Midwest is underway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mother says her ex-boyfriend shot her 3 times in front of her kids
CHICAGO - A Chicago mother of two is speaking out after she says she was shot multiple times, and then her apartment was set on fire. She said this was the result of her trying to escape an abusive and toxic relationship. Markeytia Richmond spent nine days in the hospital...
Chicago woman survives shooting by boyfriend, fire attack days later
FOX 32's Nate Rodgers shares one Chicago woman's brave story of survival in her escape from a toxic relationship that nearly cost her her life.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, dies days after Rogers Park shooting; $5K reward offered
"It was devastating to see him in that condition, clinging to his life because of somebody else," his grandfather said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
letsbeardown.com
THERE IS NOT A SINGLE BORING DAY HERE IN CHICAGO...
Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
KCJJ
Wanted Chicago woman arrested in Iowa City
A wanted Chicago woman has been arrested in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they encountered 28-year-old Tekara Forrest at The Quarters on Highway 6 East around 6pm Thursday. She allegedly gave the fake name “Tiara Forrest” and claimed she was 18 years old. Officers later learned she gave them her sister’s name because she was wanted on a theft charge out of Illinois.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
weddingchicks.com
This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall
Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
fox32chicago.com
African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
BET
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Files Motion For Acquittal In Chicago Trial
Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk." Kelly Hannah Goodlett faces five years in prison, fines up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.
Lightfoot blames social media after drag racers kill woman, throw rocks at police
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed social media companies for amplifying criminal behavior after a woman bystander was killed in a drag race crash and an unruly crowd threw rocks at responding police cars. “Their failure to be proactive in addressing these issues to work proactively with law enforcement is an absolute […]
Comments / 0