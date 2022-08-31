ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Another hat-trick for Erling Haaland as Man City put six past Nottingham Forest

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mTAV_0hd6aVNF00

Erling Haaland struck his second successive Premier League hat-trick as champions Manchester City routed Nottingham Forest 6-0.

Haaland now has nine goals in five games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, more than any player in Premier League history after that number of matches.

The 22-year-old bagged a 26-minute first-half treble to sink Forest, just four days after doing the same to Crystal Palace.

Joao Cancelo rifled home a superb fourth after the break and Julian Alvarez marked his first Premier League start with a brace.

Arsenal stayed top with a fifth successive win adding to Steven Gerrard’s problems at Aston Villa.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were on target as Arsenal won 2-1 on a night of questionable goalkeeping at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gifted Jesus the opener after 30 minutes of a one-sided first period.

Villa were better in the second half and Douglas Luiz, who had scored direct from a corner in the Carabao Cup at Bolton last week, repeated the trick after 74 minutes.

But Arsenal were swiftly back in front when Martinelli turned in Bukayo Saka’s cross, leaving Gerrard to reflect on a fourth defeat in five league games that sees only Leicester below them in the table.

Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp strike gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

The 20-year-old summer signing from Fulham scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time, just as Newcastle looked as if they would be taking a point back to Tyneside.

Newcastle’s new £60m striker Alexander Isak, who was cleared to play after his work permit had been processed, put Eddie Howe’s side ahead seven minutes before the break

Liverpool equalised just after the hour when Roberto Firmino finished superbly from Mo Salah’s pass.

West Ham battled back against Tottenham to claim their first home point of the season in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek levelled after 55 minutes when he took a touch from Michail Antonio’s clever flick and hammered the ball past Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

Tottenham had taken the lead after 34 minutes through an incisive counter-attack.

Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski were all involved before Thilo Kehrer beat Son Heung-min to a cross and turned the ball into his own net.

Bournemouth’s first game since the sacking of Scott Parker ended in a goalless home draw with Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDPqD_0hd6aVNF00
Interim manager Gary O’Neil took charge of Bournemouth’s draw against Wolves following the departure of Scott Parker (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Interim boss Gary O’Neil was in charge after Parker’s departure on Monday, and the Cherries produced a resolute response after the weekend’s record-equalling 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Wolves dominated possession but were unable to make a breakthrough as their wait for a top-flight victory stretched to 12 games, dating back to April 2.

Big-money summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar and Daniel Podence had a diving header cleared off the line by Cherries captain Lloyd Kelly.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is ready to act as both friend and teacher to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star’s immediate future was finally put to bed. The 37-year-old had been keen to call time on his second spell at Old Trafford less than a year after returning from Juventus following a disappointing season for a club he has won medals aplenty with.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Thilo Kehrer
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter

AC Milan came from behind to beat city rivals Inter 3-2 at the San Siro with a brace from Rafael Leao and move level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A. Marcelo Brozovic had fired the Nerazzurri ahead after 21 minutes, which was soon cancelled out by a cool finish from Portugal forward Leao.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Manchester City#Nottingham Forest#Borussia Dortmund#Arsenal#Bolton
newschain

Gary O’Neil set on Cherries picking up points and not permanent Bournemouth job

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil does not know whether the impressive comeback win at Nottingham Forest will make him a candidate for the permanent job. O’Neil is in temporary charge following Scott Parker’s sacking on Tuesday and a roller-coaster week was completed by his side coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

Antonio Conte called on Tottenham to be more clinical despite extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane scored in each half as Spurs made it six top-flight matches without defeat this term. Kane’s strike with quarter of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle

Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Publisher
newschain
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
newschain

Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

Head coach Dean Smith felt Norwich were good value for their 3-0 victory over Coventry as his side made it five straight Championship wins which took them to the summit. The Canaries will lose top spot if Sheffield United win at Hull on Sunday but that took none of the gloss off the result for Smith after goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

New owners and improved broadcast deals drove Premier League clubs to break their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone, according to finance company Deloitte. Gross spending this summer hit £1.92billion, surpassing the record of £1.86bn for the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bolton boss Ian Evatt tips Conor Bradley for the top

Ian Evatt tipped Conor Bradley for the top after the Liverpool loanee made two telling contributions in Bolton’s 3-1 win over Charlton. The 19-year-old midfielder netted Wanderers’ equaliser and then assisted for Kieran Lee to fire Bolton into a lead before half-time. Defender George Johnston, whose error led...
SOCCER
newschain

Darrell Clarke slams Port Vale mentality as Cheltenham pinch dramatic point

Manager Darrell Clarke blasted Port Vale’s lack of resolve as they conceded a stoppage-time goal and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham. Charlie Brown touched the ball in from close range to earn the Robins a point on the road, leaving Clarke questioning his players’ willingness to take responsibility.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy