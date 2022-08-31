(Radio Iowa) A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits.

STORY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO