Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Teal & Dove Hunting Seasons Open Today in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) Today (Thursday) marks the start of teal and dove hunting seasons in Iowa. Nate Carr, a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, says non-toxic shot is required and guns must be restricted to hold no more than three shells. “Teal season is essentially six bonus hunting days for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hunters Encouraged to Contribute to MDC’s Bowhunter Observation Survey This Fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to help monitor the state’s terrestrial wildlife populations by reporting sightings through the Bowhunter Observation Survey. MDC has conducted an annual Bowhunter Observation Survey since 1983 to track trends in wildlife populations, such as coyotes, foxes, deer, wild turkeys, and raccoons. During...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
northwestmoinfo.com
Last Boating Weekend of Summer Expected to be Busy
(Radio Iowa) This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The DNR ‘s Susan Stoker, says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. “Steady, and large, and of course, we have added our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Highway Fatalities Down Headed into Labor Day Weekend
As Labor Day weekend approaches motorists are being reminded to do their part to stay safe on highways as we round out the 100 deadliest days of summer. Fatal crashes this year have declined over the same period during 2021. Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend counting period, eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Football is Upon Us, but Bets are Off this Season for Missouri Revenue from Sports Betting
(MISSOURINET) – College football gets underway in Missouri and across the nation tonight —but the state of Missouri will not capitalize on sports betting. Neighboring states like Kansas and Illinois have it now, but the Missouri Legislature did not pass it in the recent session. Bill sponsor Senator...
northwestmoinfo.com
Disease Deadly to Rabbits Discovered for First Time in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits.
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Rep. Calls on State Lawmakers to Use Common Sense in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s special session on income tax cuts and extended agriculture credits is coming up in mid September. State Representative Brad (PAW-lit) Pollitt, who sponsored the ag tax credit extension to six years, says he understands why the governor vetoed his bill after the Senate cut the extension to two years.
northwestmoinfo.com
Special Legislative Session Date Changed
Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. (MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature’s special session on income tax cuts and extended agriculture tax credits is not happening next week as originally planned. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
MWSU Golden Griffin Marching Band Under New Leadership
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Missouri Western’s Golden Griffin Marching Band will be under new leadership as they take the field for the football home opener this (Thursday) evening. Dr. Matthew Halligan joined the Missouri Western State University faculty after leading the U.S. Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps in Annapolis, Maryland. Prior to his stint at the U.S. Naval Academy, Dr. Halligan taught at George Mason University and the University of Maryland in College Park.
northwestmoinfo.com
Judge Dismisses Official’s Lawsuit Against Iowa Governor Reynolds
FILE - Ousted Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven sits at a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2019. A state court judge has dismissed a wrongful discharge lawsuit filed by Foxhoven who accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. (AP Photo/David Pitt, File)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inflation & Supply Chain Troubles Continue to Drag State, Regional Economies
Ernie Goss, Ph.D. Photo by Creighton University. (Radio Iowa) Economic growth slowed in Iowa and in the Midwest during August, according to the latest survey of supply managers in the nine states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says while the numbers slipped on the Business Conditions Index at the state and regional levels, both remained above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. Still, he says the forecast remains cloudy.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
California Company to Join Two Other Firms in Managing Iowa Medicaid
(Radio Iowa) State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid — the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to 800-thousand disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start July 1st.
Comments / 0