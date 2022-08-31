ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta Falcons former rival traded to Philly in surprise deal

When the Atlanta Falcons kick off week one against the Saints a number of familiar faces won’t be standing on the sidelines for both sides including the recent New Orleans trade that sends Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Many fans will remember Gardner-Johnson as the Saints player who punched and kicked the Atlanta logo and was a constant thorn in former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s side. He made life hard in the secondary and not one Atlanta fans is sad to see Chauncey leave the division.
Look: Eagles Got Big Return At Practice On Thursday

This week just keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Eagles. Two days ago, the Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, one of their top playmakers returned from an injury. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was spotted on the practice field...
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff

Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
