Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Parents applaud officers for rushing into Abilene High to contain large fight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents are applauding officers who rushed into Abilene High School to contain a large fight Thursday afternoon. The fight broke out inside the campus on the 2800 block of N 6th Street during the lunch period just after 1:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that multiple students […]
Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student. The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
Mom says child went missing from Abilene elementary school, found by strangers more than 1 mile away
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom says her daughter went missing from an Abilene ISD elementary school and was later found by strangers more than a mile away. Leece Denaee says she showed up at Ortiz Elementary School on Vogel Avenue around 2:00 p.m. August 23 – a little early for pickup, which begins around […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Mistrial could be declared due to hung jury in murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
***EDITOR’S NOTE: Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of Tom Niblo. Click here to read more.*** TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mistrial could be declared due to a hung jury in murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. The jury returned Wednesday afternoon after 12 hours of deliberation, saying they were at […]
STUDY: Abilene rentals increase by 1% in a month, decreases by 1% since 2021
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – According to a new study from Apartment List, Abilene’s rent increased by 1% in August, but decreased by 1% since August 2021. On the national level, median rent increased half-a-percent in the month of August. Getting back to the Key City, year-over-year growth is at 6.6%, as compared to 7.6% from […]
‘Both families were rather dysfunctional’: Luke Sweetser’s lawyer, Niblo family speak out after sentencing in murder of Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly six years of investigation, with eight days of trials and deliberations, ended Thursday with the sentencing of Luke Sweetser in the murder of Tom Niblo. Sweetser was found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law in 2016, and was given the maximum allowable sentence of life in prison – plus a $10,000 […]
‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktxs.com
Abilene police release traffic directions for Crosstown Showdown
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department has released the details concerning a traffic plan for tomorrow night's Crosstown Showdown football game between the Abilene and Cooper High Schools at Shotwell Stadium. The game kicks off at 7pm, and the Abilene Police Department Traffic Division will be present to...
ktxs.com
Flash flooding safety tips
ABILENE, Texas — Flash floods can cause danger and destruction when they hit, and with Abilene known to flood during heavy rain, Vincent Cantu, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Abilene says it is important for residents to know what to do if or when it happens, "if you’ve been around or if you’ve been in Abilene, or have come to know Abilene, it tends to flood here and it’s just something that we’ve come accustomed to but it’s something that we definitely need to watch out for. So it’s always good to remember that if you don’t have to go somewhere, just go ahead and stay home until the water recedes.”
ktxs.com
Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
Man on APD’s Most Wanted list found walking on wrong side of street, arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 37-year-old Kinji Johnson was named one of seven most wanted by the Abilene Police Department (APD) weeks ago, on a warrant for Aggravated Assault. He was finally located walking down the wrong side of a North Abilene Street last Friday. Johnson had a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HAPPENING NOW: Cars get stuck in flooded Abilene roads, intersections
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Be safe when driving in Abilene. Cars are already getting stuck due to flooding in certain roads and intersections. KTAB and KRBC has a crew driving around the north side of Abilene, where there has been a lot of high water reported off N 1st Street and in the areas of […]
One dead after big rig overturns due to rain storm in Nolan County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy rain and winds swept through the Big Country on Monday afternoon causing a semi-truck to overturn leaving one dead on Interstate 20 in Nolan County. According to Texas DPS, two California men were traveling east on Interstate 20 in a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor while towing a 2020 Great Dane […]
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
Comments / 0