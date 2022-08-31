ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student. The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
‘Both families were rather dysfunctional’: Luke Sweetser’s lawyer, Niblo family speak out after sentencing in murder of Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly six years of investigation, with eight days of trials and deliberations, ended Thursday with the sentencing of Luke Sweetser in the murder of Tom Niblo. Sweetser was found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law in 2016, and was given the maximum allowable sentence of life in prison – plus a $10,000 […]
‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
Abilene police release traffic directions for Crosstown Showdown

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department has released the details concerning a traffic plan for tomorrow night's Crosstown Showdown football game between the Abilene and Cooper High Schools at Shotwell Stadium. The game kicks off at 7pm, and the Abilene Police Department Traffic Division will be present to...
Flash flooding safety tips

ABILENE, Texas — Flash floods can cause danger and destruction when they hit, and with Abilene known to flood during heavy rain, Vincent Cantu, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Abilene says it is important for residents to know what to do if or when it happens, "if you’ve been around or if you’ve been in Abilene, or have come to know Abilene, it tends to flood here and it’s just something that we’ve come accustomed to but it’s something that we definitely need to watch out for. So it’s always good to remember that if you don’t have to go somewhere, just go ahead and stay home until the water recedes.”
Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
