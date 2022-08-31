ABILENE, Texas — Flash floods can cause danger and destruction when they hit, and with Abilene known to flood during heavy rain, Vincent Cantu, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Abilene says it is important for residents to know what to do if or when it happens, "if you’ve been around or if you’ve been in Abilene, or have come to know Abilene, it tends to flood here and it’s just something that we’ve come accustomed to but it’s something that we definitely need to watch out for. So it’s always good to remember that if you don’t have to go somewhere, just go ahead and stay home until the water recedes.”

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO