Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas judge rules law preventing adults under 21 from carrying handguns violates Second Amendment
A Texas judge ruled that a state law preventing adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out licenses for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.
Judge orders election for entire Mission Viejo City Council
An Orange County Superior Court judge signed an order Tuesday for an election of all Mission Viejo City Council members this November, but stopped short of finalizing his tentative ruling to boot three of the council members until then. Judge Walter Schwarm tentatively ruled that City Council members Wendy Bucknum,...
Michigan sheriff sought to seize multiple voting machines, records show
Aug 30 (Reuters) - A sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, already under state investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal breach of a vote-counting machine, sought warrants in July to seize other machines in an effort to prove former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.
Texas may use "racially gerrymandered" maps in 2022 and 2024 after GOP stonewalls court
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The legal fight over the shape of Texas political representation for the next decade won't be decided until next year after a federal panel agreed Tuesday to delay a trial over new political maps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
BET
Judge Allows Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors To Sue For Reparations But Dismisses Descendants’ Case
On Aug. 2, an Oklahoma judge signed an order allowing the three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to continue their lawsuit for reparations under the state’s nuisance laws, the Associated Press reports. The three survivors who can move forward with their case are Lessie Benningfield “Mother”...
Appeals court lets noncitizens vote in November SF school board election
SAN FRANCISCO – Non-citizen residents of San Francisco will be able to vote in this November's school board elections after a state Court of Appeal ruling this week paused a previous judge's ruling. Proposition N was passed by San Francisco voters in 2016 and allows residents of the city...
Michigan Supreme Court is urged to place proposed voting amendment on fall ballot
Supporters of an effort to expand voting opportunities asked the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene Thursday and place the proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot. "The challengers have made frivolous arguments to block this proposal," said Khalilah Spencer of the group Promote the Vote 2022. The move came a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal judge says disabled Wisconsin voters can get help returning their ballots
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, a federal judge said Wednesday, citing a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued his order ahead of the November...
Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
AOL Corp
Attempt to strengthen California's concealed-carry gun law lacks support from lawmakers
A proposal to strengthen California's concealed-carry law in response to a Supreme Court decision expanding rights to carry firearms in public failed in the Assembly on Tuesday despite backing from Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democratic leaders. But the bill isn't dead yet. In what's called reconsideration, lawmakers may vote...
The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot
LANSING, Mich. – A proposed state constitutional amendment that could protect abortion rights in Michigan has hit another roadblock on its path to November's ballot. Wednesday, a four-person board deadlocked along partisan lines on whether to send the amendment along to voters this fall. Abortion rights supporters are expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Sen. Dennis Pyle will be on November ballot for Kansas Governor
State Sen. Dennis Pyle, (I-Hiawatha), was certified by the Secretary of State’s office on Thursday to appear on the November ballot for Kansas Governor.
Michigan abortion rights group calls on state Supreme Court to put protections on November ballots
Michigan abortion rights advocates are demanding that the state’s Supreme Court allow voters to decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine protections for abortion rights in the state.In a filing on 1 September, Reproductive Freedom for All said a board “abandoned its clear legal duty” by rejecting a petition to put the question on November ballots.On 31 August, the four-member panel deadlocked on a proposal to put the constitutional amendment on ballots this fall – because of a spacing issue on the petition.After petitioners collected more than 750,000 signatures, above and beyond the threshold for getting...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan.Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals from the November elections, citing flawed wording, procedural shortcomings or insufficient petition signatures.At the same time, Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and Arizona have placed constitutional amendments on the ballot proposing to make it harder to approve citizen initiatives in the future.The Republican pushback against the initiative process is part of a several-year trend that gained...
Comments / 0