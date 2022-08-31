ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Texas judge rules law preventing adults under 21 from carrying handguns violates Second Amendment

A Texas judge ruled that a state law preventing adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. Carrying a handgun in Texas wasn’t a problem for gun-owning adults who had a license to do so. However, because the state didn’t hand out licenses for anyone under 21, legal handgun owners were prevented from carrying their firearms outside of their homes.
TEXAS STATE
HeySoCal

Judge orders election for entire Mission Viejo City Council

An Orange County Superior Court judge signed an order Tuesday for an election of all Mission Viejo City Council members this November, but stopped short of finalizing his tentative ruling to boot three of the council members until then. Judge Walter Schwarm tentatively ruled that City Council members Wendy Bucknum,...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Amarillo Civic Center#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Amarillo City Council
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Michigan abortion rights group calls on state Supreme Court to put protections on November ballots

Michigan abortion rights advocates are demanding that the state’s Supreme Court allow voters to decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine protections for abortion rights in the state.In a filing on 1 September, Reproductive Freedom for All said a board “abandoned its clear legal duty” by rejecting a petition to put the question on November ballots.On 31 August, the four-member panel deadlocked on a proposal to put the constitutional amendment on ballots this fall – because of a spacing issue on the petition.After petitioners collected more than 750,000 signatures, above and beyond the threshold for getting...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan.Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals from the November elections, citing flawed wording, procedural shortcomings or insufficient petition signatures.At the same time, Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and Arizona have placed constitutional amendments on the ballot proposing to make it harder to approve citizen initiatives in the future.The Republican pushback against the initiative process is part of a several-year trend that gained...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy