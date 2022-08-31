ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave.

A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was taken in response to an alleged incident at an event held at the Lawrence Elks Lodge on Thursday August 25th.

At the time of Aguiler’s promotion from Lieutenant to Captain in 2020, then-Mayor Dan Rivera called Aguiler a highly qualified police officer who scored high on his exams.

According to the Lawrence Eagle Tribune, Aguiler oversaw the Lawrence Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau and Community Policing Divisions.

In a statement, Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña said he “has placed Captain Maurice Aguiler on paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation into recent off-duty non-criminal behavior. There is no additional information at this time.”

Comments / 25

John Kent
2d ago

cut the guy some slack in this country we are innocent until proven guilty although it doesn't always seem that way.nobody knows the truth just yet.

Reply
2
 

