KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
Stacker investigated honey bee health in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
lascruces.com
Explore Haunted New Mexico
The traditional celebration of Día de los Muertos is when the spirits of the dead are welcomed back to spend time with family. This story is about the ghosts that hang around all year long . . . without an invitation. New Mexico has plenty of places that are reputed to be haunted, and Halloween seems to be just the right time to tell spooky tales.
utep.edu
Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid and Dr. Todd Curry
Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid (primary investigator), Dr. Todd Curry (Co-PI), and Dr. Mark Hurwitz (Western Michigan University, Co-PI) for securing their grant from The National Science Foundation (NSF). Drs. Reid and Curry are members of the UTEP Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in the College of Liberal Arts. The title of the project is “Build and Broaden: Indigenous Peoples Before United States Courts: A Systematic Examination” and was awarded $400,000 in funding. The project examines the role of courts in adjudicating indigenous issues by asking the research questions: To what extent do U.S. courts protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights? How do political context and institutional variation determine Indigenous Peoples’ likelihood of success before U.S. courts? Under what conditions do U.S. courts act as colonizing agents rather than protectors of indigenous rights? To evaluate these questions, they examine all cases involving Indigenous Peoples in state courts of last resort, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court, from 1953 through 2020. They use a mixed-method design, in which quantitative data collection and analyses are combined with qualitative approaches including case studies and text analyses. The project will produce significant and transformative contributions for scholars, policymakers, advocates, and the public on the nature of judicial outcomes pertaining to indigenous rights and sovereignty. The project contributes to the new Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Minor in the College of Liberal Arts.
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico
Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates—ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.
theacademyadvocate.com
New Mexico is Failing Inmates
New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces illustrator loves lines and color, creates amazing adult coloring books
For the past 10-12 years, Las Cruces illustrator Daniela Bogart has been creating what she calls “fun and fanciful coloring books for when you’re grown up.”. In these adult coloring books, you will find beautiful and intricate illustrations of everything from insects to dinosaurs. And when Bogart colors in her own lines, her illustrations in cards, posters and prints and on the covers of her books come brilliantly alive.
lascruces.com
Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
pinonpost.com
Pro-lifers react to MLG’s plan to spend $10M tax dollars on Cruces abortion mill
On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) announced during a press conference that she will be signing an executive order pledging $10 million to build a state-funded abortion mill in Doña Ana County. This would come from 2023 capital outlay funds if she gets re-elected in November. “This is...
El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Harvest Wine Festival Las Cruces returns
The grape harvest in New Mexico has begun, which means it is time for Harvest Wine Festival: Las Cruces! Hosted by New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association, the Labor Day Weekend wine festival has become the official kick-off celebration of Harvest in New Mexico. Attendees from all across the Southwest come to enjoy New Mexico’s award winning wines and buy directly from wineries from every corner of the state.
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
lascruces.com
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Remember Where You Came From
The rumbling began in Carlsbad on Aug. 14 at a campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate and former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti that featured an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 presidential hopeful. The sound was somewhat faint at first, unless you were looking at Twitter, with...
