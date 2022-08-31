ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Steven Hammell happy to give 16-year-old Lennon Miller his Motherwell debut

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5GKj_0hd6YCH400

Steven Hammell believes Lennon Miller fully deserved to become Motherwell’s youngest ever player when he came on in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup last-16 win over Inverness at Fir Park.

The son of ex-Scotland international Lee Miller, who turned 16 on August 25, replaced Callum Slattery to make his Well debut on a night of positives for the Steelmen.

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick and Caley’s Danny Devine put through his own goal to set up a quarter-final with holders Celtic at Fir Park, before Miller came on.

Boss Hammell said: “It is an incredible feat and it’s well deserved.

“If the rule (not allowed to play before 16) wasn’t in place he would have played when he was 15, and it’s not a token gesture to give him a game, it’s because he’s a good footballer.

“I think you saw that when he came on. He will complement the group and be a big part of it, and he will challenge the likes of Callum Slattery, Sean Goss, Barry Maguire and Dean Cornelius to be playing this season.

“He’s a boy I’ve known for years and I’m happy for him, because he’s got a good attitude and he’s a good, humble boy.

“He’s super talented and he just works hard every day.

“We’ve got more boys coming through, I stressed that at the start when I came in, those boys are 16 or 17 and it will take a bit of time, but we feel Lennon is ready to play.

“He plays with a maturity beyond his years and he’s a good lad, a good player. I’m delighted for him.”

On the draw, Hammell said: “If we want to do well in this competition, which we do, you need to play good teams, you need to stand up to that.

“We have a lot of games between now and then but when it comes we will be as ready as we can to go after it and put in the best version of ourselves in that game as possible.

“It’s our home game, I think we have seen tonight we had a great backing and it will be no different for that game.

“We will need them for sure and we will need everybody to play near to their maximum but when it comes we will be ready for it.”

Inverness boss Billy Dodds was pleased enough with his Championship side’s effort.

He said: “I’ve seen a few teams collapse recently after going a couple of goals behind but that wasn’t us tonight.

“We gave a good team a helping hand with some soft early goals but I’m proud of how they responded after that.

“For the first 10-15 minutes I thought we were in for a proper cup tie but then we made a few mistakes and we were punished for them.

“As far as I’m concerned, if we can get the same work-rate from the boys on Saturday then we’ll start getting the points we need again.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Partick leave it late to see off 10-man Arbroath

Two late goals from Partick Thistle made it three wins on the bounce after a 2-0 cinch Championship victory at 10-man Arbroath. Arbroath, still looking for their first victory of the season, make things tougher for themselves when they were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

Richie Wellens hails work rate as Leyton Orient resist Rovers to remain top

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens praised his players for their hard-fought win as they extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to three points following their 2-0 home victory over Tranmere. The Londoners are now unbeaten in their opening seven league matches having won six of...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cornelius
Person
Billy Dodds
Person
Barry Maguire
Person
Steven Hammell
Person
Callum Slattery
Person
Sean Goss
Person
Lee Miller
newschain

Jamie McAllister demands killer instinct from Hibernian after narrow victory

Jamie McAllister conceded Hibernian would need to be more clinical in future following their 1-0 win over 10-man Kilmarnock. Joe Newell’s early strike proved to be the difference between the sides after the visitors lost Ash Taylor to a red card after just 10 minutes. Hibs squandered a number...
SOCCER
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Inverness win at Raith Rovers with Scott Allardice and Billy Mckay on target

Scott Allardice’s penalty and Billy Mckay’s late clincher earned Inverness Caledonian Thistle a 2-0 win at Raith Rovers in the cinch Championship. Caley Thistle had early penalty appeals waved away and then saw Steven Boyd’s effort blocked before Daniel MacKay put the rebound wide. Raith’s Jamie Gullan...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell#Premier Sports#Dutch#Celtic
newschain

Cristian Montano’s winner secures Livingston’s return to form against Hearts

Livingston ended a run of three consecutive defeats as Cristian Montano’s first-half goal earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home to Hearts. The Tynecastle side started the game strongly but, after the Lions got themselves in front in the 28th minute, they rarely looked like relinquishing their lead. Hearts...
SOCCER
newschain

Darrell Clarke slams Port Vale mentality as Cheltenham pinch dramatic point

Manager Darrell Clarke blasted Port Vale’s lack of resolve as they conceded a stoppage-time goal and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham. Charlie Brown touched the ball in from close range to earn the Robins a point on the road, leaving Clarke questioning his players’ willingness to take responsibility.
SOCCER
newschain

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink laments Burton display in defeat to Oxford

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was furious with his side’s sluggish start to the second half as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Oxford – their sixth loss in seven games. Albion players were slow to react when Kyle Joseph’s shot came back off the bar in the 48th minute and Cameron Brannagan shot home his sixth goal of the season to fire the home side in front.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Leam Richardson always confident Wigan could come away with victory

Wigan boss Leam Richardson always retained the belief his side could come out on top at Kenilworth Road as they triumphed 2-1 despite trailing with just 10 minutes to go. Carlton Morris’s first-half header had put Town in front, but the Latics drew level as Hatters defender Tom Lockyer turned Callum Lang’s low shot into his own net before substitute Thelo Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with two minutes to play.
SPORTS
newschain

Dane Scarlett praised after deadly double for Portsmouth against Peterborough

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley saluted Dane Scarlett after the Tottenham loanee fired Portsmouth to a 2-1 comeback win over promotion rivals Peterborough. Scarlett scored twice as table-topping Pompey recovered from falling behind early on to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Cowley said: “It’s an important win. We...
SOCCER
newschain

Steve Evans’ ‘brash conversation’ inspires Stevenage’s comeback at Crewe

Steve Evans dished out a “brash conversation” to his Stevenage players and inspired a second-half revival at Crewe. Boro boss Evans played down the half-time exchange at Gresty Road, but his words resonated as a second-half double from Jamie Reid saw the visitors return to winning ways and they moved up to second in the table.
SOCCER
newschain

Torquay return to winning ways with victory at Southend

Torquay ended a run of four successive National League defeats with a 2-1 victory over Southend at Roots Hall. The visitors made an excellent start when Ryan Hanson, signed in the summer from Dover, headed in from close range after Corie Andrews had nodded Ben Wyatt’s cross back across goal in the fourth minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Hartley ‘deflated’ after Hartlepool denied first win by Colchester

Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley admitted he felt “deflated” after his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Colchester. It looked as though Pools would be heading for their first league win of the season after Wes McDonald swept home a 29th-minute opener from close range after Reghan Tumilty had escaped the home defence and delivered into his path.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy