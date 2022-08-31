Read full article on original website
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of Smithville R-II School District, provides recommendations for improvement
State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced the results of a citizen-initiated audit of the Smithville R-II School District in Clay County. The report, which gives a rating of “good,” makes several recommendations to improve accounting controls and oversight in the district, as well as compliance with the Sunshine Law.
Savannah Powerlifter Nominated for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
Charlie Phillips. YouTube Photo by Special Olympics Missouri. (Missourinet) An athlete from Savannah could be heading to Germany next year for an international Special Olympics event. Brent Palm has more:. The surprise announcement was made Thursday night at the Western State University football game. Phillips still has to compete in...
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
Two With Serious Injuries When Ejected During Crash
A Single vehicle rollover accident left a driver and passenger with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash occurred in Caldwell County at about 4:40 pm on US 36, just east of Cameron. State Troopers report 40-year-old Libby K Robinson of Kingston and her passenger, 22-year-old Victoria M Barrett of Hamilton were taken to Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Robinson was eastbound on US 36, when she swerved to miss a slower vehicle, ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, and struck an embankment and the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting Robbinson and Barrett. They were not wearing safety belts.
Belton Man Seriously Injured In Buchanan County Crash
A Belton man was left with serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a Buchanan County crash on Interstate 29. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2019 Peterbilt being driven by 31-year-old Belton resident Kevin R. Owens was driving southbound on I-29 in St. Joseph at 1 P.M. Thursday when an unknown vehicle abruptly stopped in front of him in an attempt to take an emergency crossover.
Marion L. Boyles
Visitation for 69-year-old Marion L. Boyles of Savannah will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.
Gallatin License Office Opens
GALLATIN, MO – The Gallatin License Office has opened after a management contract was awarded to Laura Stafford in July. The contract was award following a competitive bid process with the Missouri Department of Revenue. License offices in Missouri are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri...
Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
Driver hospitalized after Nodaway Co. semi crash into corn field
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robert W. McNutt, 43, Kansas City, Mo., was southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street. The driver failed to negotiate the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
New food lockers at Mizzou’s Faurot Field unlike anything else in college sports
The University of Missouri’s football team kicks off its season Thursday night at home against Louisiana Tech. If you're headed to any of the games this season, you'll want to make sure you have your phone.
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th year
Town Topic, Broadway location in Kansas City, Missouri.Pinterest. I remember the first time I went inside one of Town Topic's locations late one evening, and truthfully, it was more about the experience than the food. I watched people come in and pick up their bagged orders.
Spoofhounds enter the danger zone
The Maryville High School Football Team is going to have a new look to their helmets when they take the field this fall. Call signs, inspired by the 1986 movie “Top Gun,” and its sequel, “Top Gun Maverick” which was released earlier this summer will be utilized by the team. Head Coach Matt Webb said the team got the idea after a team movie night this summer, and decided on team leaders picking unique call signs for every player.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
