KRDO
Colorado Springs Police release video of convicted killer shooting and injuring officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a shooting involving an escaped suspect and an officer. In July, Randy Bishop was sentenced to 48 years for two shootings involving CSPD officers. That was on top of the life sentence he was already serving for the first-degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.
Body camera footage released from CSPD encounters with wanted murderer in 2020
The Colorado Springs Police Department released body camera footage from the arrest of Randy Bishop, and his attempted murderer on an officer during a shooting in January 2020.
KRDO
Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the...
VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
KKTV
New details in deadly Kum & Go shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Court papers obtained by 11 News give new details in a Kum & Go shooting that left a man dead. 25 year old Brian Alford is accused of killing 36 year old Jeremy Diaz. According to documents the pair reportedly got into a verbal argument...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified a pedestrian who died after they were hit by a car in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs. On August 26, around 5:30 p.m. CSPD responded to a two-car crash involving a […]
KRDO
Victim describes being assaulted while on a Pueblo trail in broad daylight, suspect not caught
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a month after what police are calling a "random act of violence," the victim is sharing what happened with KRDO. On July 19, 2022, Sam Chambers was walking his dog in the middle of the day on a trail near the 4th St. Bridge. That's when police say a man came up behind him and hit Chambers in the head with a metal rod shaped like a "T."
KRDO
CSPD makes fentanyl bust following complaints from citizens
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the beginning of August, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving complaints about a residence in the downtown area that was "severely disrupting the quality of life for the citizens of Colorado Springs." Police said they obtained information to suggest the residence was...
Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
Help deputies identify two suspects of auto theft
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage. If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.
CSPD arrests multiple suspects linked to a string of burglaries
After a lengthy investigation, CSPD has arrested suspects accused of participating in multiple business burglaries and vehicle thefts.
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead near the corner of Iola Street and East 7th Street. 34-year-old Whitney Nicole Chavez was discovered Tuesday night with apparent gunshot wounds. Chavez was pronounced dead on scene by the Coroner Investigator.
Man arrested for vehicle thefts and stolen items in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man involved in several vehicle thefts and other criminal mischiefs. Detectives were watching a pattern offender who had been on a recent crime spree, which included several Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) locations, thefts, criminal mischiefs, stolen vehicles and more. After several hours, detectives […]
Lightning strike starts apartment building fire in Colorado Springs, 64 people displaced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 64 people are without a home after an apartment fire on Olympic Park Point in northeast Colorado Springs at the Apex Apartments. Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the fire destroyed 34 apartments on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire that took 50 firefighters to put out, The post Lightning strike starts apartment building fire in Colorado Springs, 64 people displaced appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Suspect in Kum & Go shooting arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 25-year-old Brian Alford, of Colorado Springs, after an arrest warrant was obtained for the homicide of Jeremy Diaz. According...
KKTV
Murder-suicide case under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police confirmed with 11 News a death they originally deemed “suspicious” is now a murder-suicide case. On Friday, officers were called to the 100 block of Kingsley Ave. just after 8 in the morning. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city. When 11 News reached out to police on Wednesday for an update, they could only say they now believe someone killed another person before taking their own life. It isn’t clear what kind of relationship the victim had with the suspect as the identities of both have yet to be released to the public.
Driver pulled from burning car dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver involved in a crash, that sparked a grass fire in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 72-year-old Esad Heldic, of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, around 9:30 a.m. CSPD was called to the area of […]
Police investigating after woman found dead in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, August 30. At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, PPD was called to the 900 block of East 7th Street, located between North Hudson Avenue and North Lola Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds, she was declared dead […]
Pedestrian killed after crash on Austin Bluffs
UPDATE: CSPD says there were signs of impairment involving the driver and that this was a contributing factor in the crash. CSPD also wants to remind pedestrians to be aware of vehicles on the roadway for their own safety, it is important to cross the roadway in marked intersections and well-lit areas. COLORADO SPRINGS — […]
