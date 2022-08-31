PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police confirmed with 11 News a death they originally deemed “suspicious” is now a murder-suicide case. On Friday, officers were called to the 100 block of Kingsley Ave. just after 8 in the morning. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city. When 11 News reached out to police on Wednesday for an update, they could only say they now believe someone killed another person before taking their own life. It isn’t clear what kind of relationship the victim had with the suspect as the identities of both have yet to be released to the public.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO