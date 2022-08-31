Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.

Etienne Mcewan was found unresponsive at about 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gillespie Place.

Mcewan's death was not thought to be suspicious, but after more investigation, detectives found Mcewan had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a KCPD statement.

Detectives arrested a person of interest, but no charges have been filed.

This was the 111th homicide of the year in KCMO, compared with 102 at this time last year.

