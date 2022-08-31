ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO

By Steve Kaut
 3 days ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.

Etienne Mcewan was found unresponsive at about 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gillespie Place.

Mcewan's death was not thought to be suspicious, but after more investigation, detectives found Mcewan had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a KCPD statement.

Detectives arrested a person of interest, but no charges have been filed.

This was the 111th homicide of the year in KCMO, compared with 102 at this time last year.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

