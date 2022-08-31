Man wanted in Clovis on kidnapping, aggravated battery, sex charges

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that one man is wanted on charges related to kidnapping, aggravated battery, and criminal sexual penetration stemming from an Aug. 29 incident

According to police, Manuel Phillip Rios, is wanted on an active warrant for charges related to kidnapping, aggravated battery on a household member, and criminal sexual penetration.

The Clovis Police Department said to call them with any information on his whereabouts. Anonymous calls can be made by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 or using the Tip411 app.