ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Man wanted in Clovis on kidnapping, aggravated battery, sex charges

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Fncd_0hd6XrzI00

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that one man is wanted on charges related to kidnapping, aggravated battery, and criminal sexual penetration stemming from an Aug. 29 incident

According to police, Manuel Phillip Rios, is wanted on an active warrant for charges related to kidnapping, aggravated battery on a household member, and criminal sexual penetration.

The Clovis Police Department said to call them with any information on his whereabouts. Anonymous calls can be made by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 or using the Tip411 app.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bailey County judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy