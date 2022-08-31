ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Water main break creates sinkhole in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A downtown Springs intersection is mostly back open Tuesday evening following a water main break. The break caused a large sinkhole to open in the middle of the street at Boulder and Prairie Monday afternoon. Water poured out of the hole, flooding the roadway until utility crews could shut the water off.
Months-long roundabout construction almost complete

A water main break caused a large sinkhole to form in Colorado Springs.
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are on scene of a sinkhole just east of downtown. It was first reported just before 5 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of E Boulder St and Prairie Rd. Crews are asking people to avoid the area.
Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
Voice of the consumer: Back to school and National Teddy Bear Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are still picking up some last-minute school supplies, consumer experts have some tips for safe back-to-school shopping. Or maybe you are searching for online deals over the Labor Day weekend. The Federal Trade Commission is sharing ways to watch for online shopping scams....
Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUIs on Labor Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado state troopers are on the roads to watch for DUI drivers. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News Labor Day is the worst time of the year for people drinking and driving. Trooper Josh Lewis says extra patrol were everywhere from highways to county roads to pull over intoxicated drivers.
Residents work together to help evacuate burning apartment building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with residents of the apartment complex that burned down Friday night. Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the Apex Apartments caught fire after a lightning hit it. Residents Ronnie Car and Annabelle Brown tell 11 News when the fire sparked, the fire alarms never went off. The fire department tells 11 News the fire alarm may not have went off because of the fire starting in the attic where there are typically not fire alarms.
Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
20 minutes of exercise a day can help reduce risk of COVID-19, according to new study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new study found that you can help lower your risk of COVID-19 with just a few minutes of exercise a day. According to new study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, if you get 150 minutes of exercise a week, or roughly 20 minutes a day, you have an 11% lower risk of getting COVID in the first place, a 36% lower risk of hospitalization and a 43% lower risk of death from the virus.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities asked the public to avoid an area on the southwest side of Pueblo on Tuesday. At about 3:15 p.m. the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following:. “Sheriff’s deputies are in negotiations with a barricaded subject in the 2100 block of Norman Ln....
2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
