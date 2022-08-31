ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay Co. down more than half the needed lifeguard staff

By Jake Holter
 3 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Summer season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean lifeguards aren’t needed.

There are currently only four lifeguards in the towers out of the ten Bay County needs to be running at full staff.

That’s caused the county to leave Rick Seltzer Park unmanned for most of the season.

“Having to shut down Rick Seltzer from the guards’ standpoint is dangerous but the sheriff’s department has helped out tremendously on the east side of the county and the west side of the county with a bunch of rescues and stuff like that,” Bay County Beach Operations Manager Vincent Martin said.

Beach operations is looking to fill 3 full-time positions as well as 3 seasonal positions.

Pay for Bay County lifeguards starts at $18/hour and they offer paid on-the-job training.

“We pay you to work out and exercise and keep healthy and strong. Just the full-time benefits alone is great to be a lifeguard. There’s not a lot of places that do that. Even the seasonal positions that we have here pay really well. You don’t get the benefits along with it but you still get to train and get paid to do all that as well.”

During the off-season, full-time lifeguards are still guaranteed work and can fill in with the Parks and Rec Department when necessary.

“In our Parks and Rec Department, there’s plenty of work to be done if you are not training and doing things as a lifeguard. We have positions here at the pier. There’s also the parks department off of John Pitts Road. They need staff to help them out there and we just utilize the lifeguards as much as we can for full-time use.”

Visit Bay County’s website to learn more and apply for the lifeguard positions.

Government
PCB has fewer drownings this summer than in past years

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With the summer tourism season winding down, lifeguards are being credited for keeping people safe along Panama City Beach.  Officials said there were fewer drownings and water rescues this year. “We ended up having 16 seasonal lifeguards in addition to our six full-time guard staff,” Panama City Beach Fire […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Bay District cuts some of the bus services for Mowat students

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning September 6, some students who attend Mowat Middle School will no longer be within range to take the bus. On Tuesday, parents received a letter informing them that Bay District Schools will no longer provide transportation for students who live within a two-mile walk zone. District transportation officials said […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Sudduth Park construction paves the way for local parks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several communities are still trying to make their Hurricane Michael comeback– including the Cove community in Panama City. The Cove hasn’t been the same since 2018. The neighborhood park, Sudduth Park, was destroyed by the hurricane. It once stood as a place that residents enjoyed. “Young kids, and then softball […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
DeFuniak Springs ER still closed nearly 6 months later

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than five months after Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced its emergency room in DeFuniak Springs would be temporarily closing, there is still no re-opening date in sight. The only emergency room in north Walton County abruptly shut its doors for renovations in mid-March. It...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Military Welcome Center celebrates reopening at ECP

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Military members have a place to go at Northwest Florida Beaches International. The Lynn Haven Rotary Club held the grand reopening this morning of the airport’s newly renovated Military Welcome Center. It’s the first update since the airport opened 12 years ago. The welcome center has a brand new carpet, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
