How PSD3 Can Turn Security Into Frictionless Experience for eCommerce Customers
Back in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its response to the European Commission’s call for advice on its review of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). That review is set to lead to a re-revised payments services directive in the coming years that the industry is referring to as PSD3.
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
Australia Pivots From BNPL to Reinventing Digital Retail Down Under
As the land that gave us buy now, pay later (BNPL), it’s hard to picture Australia as a laggard in digital transformation, but merchants and payments partners there still have dots to connect. In “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Australia Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and part...
Asian eCommerce Firm Lazada Heads to Europe to Compete With Amazon
Lazada Group, the eCommerce company owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, is preparing to head to Europe to compete with the likes of Amazon and Zalando. How this all plays out depends on macroeconomic and market conditions, Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer James Dong said in an interview with Bloomberg News Thursday (Sept. 1). The report notes that Alibaba is ramping up its global plans due in part to shaky economic conditions in its home country.
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
Google Extends Third-Party Play Store Payments to More Countries
Google’s answer to enabling third-party payment options in the Google Play Store — User Choice Billing — is now being piloted in more countries to let developers of non-gaming Android apps test offering payment alternatives. Developers will see the typical 15% to 30% service fee charged by...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging BNPL to Beat the Cost-of-Living Crisis
Retailers are having a rough go of it in 2022. Inflation is at 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. The pandemic continues to linger as well, with outbreaks and new variants unexpectedly disrupting staff schedules and consumer spending habits.
Nigeria Grants Flutterwave Valued Payments Processing License
African payments technology firm Flutterwave has been granted a Switching and Processing License by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is widely considered the most significant payments processing license in the country. The license gives Flutterwave permission to offer customers in the region switching and card processing services, as well...
Former ACI Worldwide Banking Unit Debuts as FinTech Firm Dragonfly
Digital banking and treasury management FinTech company Dragonfly Financial Technologies has launched as an independent company after the completion of private equity firm One Equity Partners’ acquisition of payments software provider ACI Worldwide’s corporate online banking unit. With its new autonomy and resources, Dragonfly will add innovations to...
PayrHealth Acquires Supero to Boost Healthcare Credentialing Services
PayrHealth has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions to add more extensive credentialing services to its existing suite of payor relationship management solutions. With this acquisition, PayrHealth can now offer a proven provider enrollment and credentialing solution that’s been in use for more than 10 years, replacing the more limited credentialing solutions the company previously offered, according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Problems and Promise of B2B Cross-Border Payments
This month, PYMNTS examines the difficulties small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face when making B2B cross-border payments, the solutions businesses are leveraging to address these pain points and how these innovations increase the range of products, services and payment methods available to businesses. Difficulties of Cross-Border Payments. As with B2B...
Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime
Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
UAE Vision-Impaired Users Gain Accessible Mastercard Card From Ajman Bank
A new card for people who are blind or partially sighted is now available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a new initiative between Ajman Bank and Mastercard. The “world-first” Touch Card is an accessible payment card that allows blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate digital payments and feel tactile differences between their cards, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 1).
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service
Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
U.S. Needs Five Years to Catch Up With the World on Real-Time Payments
Real-time payments have become popular in the United States in recent years, especially for businesses that transact large sums with other major corporations. Fifty-three percent of U.S. businesses said cash flow management improves when transmitting real-time payments, for example, and 33% reported improved transparency in their payment processes. The U.S....
Is Now the Time for Suppliers to Reconsider Card Acceptance?
We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
ByteDance CFO: No Plans to Take Company Public
ByteDance, the Chinese unicorn that owns the popular social media platform TikTok, has no plans to go public, the company’s chief financial officer said this week. As the South China Morning Post reported Friday (Sept. 2), CFO Julia Gao made this announcement during an internal staff meeting Wednesday (Aug. 31) that also included several company executives.
