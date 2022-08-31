ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Community Health Center offering bivalent COVID-19 booster this weekend

(WFSB) – Community Health Center is offering the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster at pop-up vaccine clinics over the weekend. The booster is available for everyone 18 years and older. Community Health Center said no appointment or pre-registration is required. The booster will be available at the following sites on...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season

(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. The man was hospitalized the first week of...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Haddam Neck Fair starts today!

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Updated: 4 hours ago. Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
HADDAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Eyewitness News

Labor Day weekend travel has officially started

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Haddam Neck Fair starts today!. Updated: 7 hours ago. Haddam Neck Fair starts today!. Hartford...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Labor Day weekend travel has officially started. Updated: 21 hours ago. Many people are taking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy

Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by an assistant principal in Greenwich. Updated: 3 hours ago. Collins Creamery wins Ice Cream Social. Updated: 3 hours ago. Drought conditions getting worse in...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A structure fire is underway in Newington on Audubon Avenue. Part of the street is blocked off. The call came in around 3:40 this evening. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. The home is seriously...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale School#Yale New Haven Hospital#Neuroscience#Multiple Sclerosis#Medical Services#General Health#Yale New Haven Health#Ct
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Updated: 20 hours ago. Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT announces first human case of West Nile virus

Hartford Public Library receives nearly $500,000 grant to assist immigrant communities. A new grant is going to assist the Hartford Public Library teach smart financial habits to immigrant communities. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is happening this weekend!. Updated: 6 hours ago. First person tests positive for...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Loung on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fire complaint. Officials on scene say they found a male inside the bar with a...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
Eyewitness News

Commissioner of labor speaks on state’s new unemployment system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s been two months since ReEmploy CT, the state’s new unemployment system, launched, modernizing the unemployment process in CT. According to the Department of Labor, $72 million has been dispersed since the system went live. An employer funded program, Commissioner of Labor Dante Bartolomeo,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Nonstop service to Jamaica announced for Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport will have nonstop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Airport officials joined Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders Thursday to announce the new flight. Spirit Airlines will be adding the service. Officials said the service is scheduled to launch on December...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry

Manchester police say officers are currently in the McKee Street area investigating a shooting. The UConn women are back on campus, working out but not practicing. For Paige Bueckers, there’s no working out, no practicing, no games. 47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Updated:...
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy