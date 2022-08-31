Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
KPLC TV
Toledo Bend ranks as No. 5 among nation’s top fishing spots
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toledo Bend Reservoir is one of the top lakes for fishing, ranking No. 5 in Bassmaster magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes.”. This reservoir stretches along the Texas and Louisiana state line, from Desoto Parish to Vernon Parish. Three other lakes ranked alongside Toledo Bend...
westcentralsbest.com
Mayor Misty Clanton Talks About GUMBO Funding
ALEXANDRIA — DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton was among the attendees of the inaugural Louisiana Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria, hosted by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. Clanton has long lobbied for broadband access for city residents — and for...
kalb.com
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
Sabine Parish veteran turning 100, shares story of surprise attack on Pearl Harbor
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can find living history and many community members that have lived through significant historical events across Northwest Louisiana. Just three months shy of his 100th birthday, Jesse Mahaffey relives his time during World War II. Mahaffey now resides in Many, Louisiana, surrounded by community members. But before that, he survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Natchitoches Times
Should Parc Natchitoches pay for itself?
The city’s largest amenity, Parc Natchitoches, continues to be both an economic driver for the local hospitality industry and a weight on the city’s finances. The City of Natchitoches responded to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Natchitoches Times providing a revenue breakdown for June through July of 2022 along with the same figures for the one-year period from June 2021 through May 2022.
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
kalb.com
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
West Side Journal
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers
The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. OCS is an Army school geared to train soldiers to become officers. It is a rigorous course that prepares officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
Leesville, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jennings High School football team will have a game with Leesville High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cenlanow.com
2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
kalb.com
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
theleesvilleleader.com
Guilty verdict in attack on newspaper carrier
A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier. After deliberating for approximately one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67 year-old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the Rosepine doorstep of James’ grandfather.
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder Man Found Guilty in Attacking Newspaper Carrier
Vernon Parish, La - A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of a newspaper carrier. After deliberating for about an hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67 year old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the doorstop of James’ grandfather. James had argued it was a case of mistaken identity, and that he believed Blanks was a prowler allegedly spotted at his grandfather's property in the days before the attack. The attack has left Blanks partially blind. The trial for the second suspect in this case is set for October.
Bodies of four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River
All four bodies have now been recovered from the Sabine River near the Texas Louisiana border where a boy went under over the weekend and three men tried to save him.
kalb.com
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
The Northwestern State Demons hop on a plane in less than 24 hours to travel to their season opener against the number two team in the FCS, the University of Montana Grizzlies. |. As the number of lives lost to overdoses grows each year, people around the world continue to...
Comments / 1