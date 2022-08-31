Super PAC spending in support of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s lieutenant governor bid surpasses $1.2 million as primary day inches closer

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
What to watch for in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 3, 2022…..Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama’s first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday’s primary election.
WCVB
What high demand for GOP primary ballots may mean for Massachusetts governor's race
BOSTON — Secretary of State William Galvin is forecasting that about 850,000 ballots will be cast in this year's Democratic primary contests and more than 300,000 votes will be registered in the GOP contests. Galvin offered his predictions Thursday morning, a day before the pre-primary early voting period is...
What should the secretary of state focus on? Job description is a key issue in the race between William Galvin and Tanisha Sullivan
Secretary of State William Galvin and NAACP Boston Branch President Tanisha Sullivan are set to face off in the Democratic primary for the state’s chief election officer, while Rayla Campbell is running unopposed on the Republican side. The Democratic primary race between has centered on the role of the...
Heading into primary day, several races expected to boost voter turnout
SPRINGFIELD — Several contested races, statewide and locally, are on the line Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats head to the polls for the Massachusetts primary elections. By the end of Tuesday, voters will have narrowed down the choices for a number of the state’s top offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, to one representative from each party. The primary election is the last step before Election Day on Nov. 8.
WCVB
New WCVB/UMass Amherst poll reveals favorites in primary races with election days away
BOSTON — The Massachusetts state primary election is just five days away and a new poll from WCVB's partners at UMass Amherst reveals who is favored in some of the key races. In the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, a survey of 500 voters found Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll...
From abortion to East-West Rail, see where lieutenant governor candidates Eric Lesser, Kim Driscoll and Tami Gouveia stand on key issues
The three Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor laid out their day one priorities in candidate questionnaires with MassLive — and topics ranged from making progress on East-West Rail to beefing up a local government advisory group. Early voting is already underway and many voters have already made their decision...
Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2
BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday’s primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said […]
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
Mass. Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl: The Boston.com interview
"This is my one time in life to do something very significant to a state that has been very good to me and my family." The MassGOP’s endorsed candidate for governor has a portrait of one of the most prominent Democrats of the last century — and to ever hail from Massachusetts — on his wall.
wamc.org
Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
Massachusetts Primary: Mail-in voting already well underway as officials report more than 700,000 ballots sent out
Massachusetts election officials mailed out more than 700,000 vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 statewide primary, Secretary of State William Galvin said Thursday morning, and more than half of residents who requested a mail-in ballot were unenrolled. Only several days remain for early in-person voting, where residents are casting...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
whdh.com
Donald Trump to join Republican gov. candidate Geoff Diehl for tele-rally
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump is making one final push to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl by calling into a tele-rally the day before the Primary Election. Voters can call in and hear Trump’s take on the governor’s race live on Labor Day at 7 p.m. Trump...
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
Dartmouth
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
WMUR.com
Maryland governor urges Republicans to stay focused on issues, not on past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Republicans can sweep this year's midterm elections if they stay focused on the right issues. The Maryland governor was at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help New...
Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.
"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
Off the Menu: Tips are on the rise nationwide
Chalk up another potential casualty to the turmoil of the past several years. The 15% restaurant tip may very well be on its way to history’s scrap heap. Boston-based Toast, which provides point-of-sale and on-line ordering software solutions to the restaurant industry, recently dipped into its data pool to identify current tipping practices in restaurant settings. Toast based its analysis on sales information gathered at more than 68,000 locations it services nationwide.
