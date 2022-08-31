Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.”

“It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company.

When people walk into the restroom at Uptown Brewing Company in Greenville, they’ll see signs inside saying to “Ask for Angela.” When they ask for Angela at the bar, the bartenders will know what to do.

“We will casually escort them away from the situation that is making them feel uncomfortable,” Gilbreath said. “We’ll make sure they have a safe ride or a way out of the situation and to somewhere they feel safe again.”

Gilbreath said it won’t always be Angela to ask for, they’re cycling through different keywords weekly.



“We use different words simply because the ‘Ask for Angela’ is something that is utilized in a lot of different places,” he said. “We’ll have something different up there, whether it’s a certain person or a certain drink that’s not on the menu. That way it can be casual.”

It’s an important initiative to have peace of mind when in Greenville enjoying a night out.

“It is important to all of us here that people can have a good time and not have to worry about what happens if I get stuck with this person,” Gilbreath said. “I think it would be great if everyone implemented it down here, but mostly just for the safety and enjoyment of everyone that comes in.”

Uptown Brewing Company has been using this for about a month now and so far, nobody has asked for Angela. They said that’s a good thing, but want to provide an extra layer of protection in case anything does happen to go wrong.



