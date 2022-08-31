Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville hosts second annual Pride Fest
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be hosting a Pride Fest on Sunday, September 4. This is the city's second annual pride event. GreenState Credit Union is this year's sponsor for the fest. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and finish at 8:00 p.m. Several volunteers are still needed to...
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
cbs2iowa.com
Backpocket Brewing, Trees Forever brew up help for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids
Backpocket Brewing has teamed up with Trees Forever from Marion to help raise money for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids with a Red IPA. This project is in response to the derecho on August 10th, 2020 that damaged or destroyed an estimated seven million trees throughout Iowa, with 669,000 of those trees from Cedar Rapids alone.
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
cbs2iowa.com
Annual Five Seasons Stand Down aims to help homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area
Thursday the Annual Five Seasons Stand Down was held at Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Stadium. The free event provides veterans and non-veterans affected by homelessness or at-risk of homelessness with connections to services to improve their lives and aid in transitioning to community living. The Five Seasons Stand Down is...
cbs2iowa.com
Keystone requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs over holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa — The City of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's Office sent a notice to residents Friday afternoon that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents three days notice to remove their dogs. In the notice, the sheriff stated that residents can file a request...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Volunteer Named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, including one volunteer from Dubuque County. Paul Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years. Vaassen conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
KCJJ
Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning
Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
iowapublicradio.org
Cedar Rapids union at standstill with Ingredion
It’s been a month since 122 workers at a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids went on strike. On Thursday, union members, families and community members met outside the gates of Ingredion to decry what they called "bad-faith" attempts by the company to remove benefits and positions as they negotiate for a new contract.
cbs2iowa.com
Protestors hold rally in support of Ingredion strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The strike at Ingredion has lasted for two months, and there's no end in sight. A rally in support of the strike was held Thursday night, blocking off 11th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The strike started at the beginning of August when local BTCGM...
cbs2iowa.com
Boy hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Waterloo Police responded to the shots fired call around 7:45 pm near the B&R Quality Meats building. Police say they found "ballistic...
KCRG.com
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to pass through several QCA counties, including Clinton Co.
CLINTON, Iowa — A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 280-miles across five Quad City area counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, is partnering with Wolf...
KCRG.com
Go Cedar Rapids leaders convicted of bank fraud have sentencing dates set
New data shows 'red flag' laws, meant to stop gun violence, are rarely used. Trinity Health is now the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa. Davenport city leader broke ground on a new facility that will make fully cooked bacon. Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point.
cbs2iowa.com
North Linn Community Schools push back the start of classes again due to asbestos
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Linn Community School District students were already starting school later than the rest of the area. Now they're waiting even longer for a start date. The school district was finishing up construction and hoping to start school after Labor Day, now asbestos...
cbs2iowa.com
Bloomsbury Farm celebrates 50th Anniversary of Camp Courageous
ATKINS, IA - Campers from Camp Courageous unveiled Bloomsbury Farm fall corn maze on Thursday. The campers arrived just in time for a ribbon cutting and private day to take in all the farm has to offer. Each year Bloomsbury partners with a nonprofit organization. This year they are celebrating...
cbs2iowa.com
Roots for Trees program returns for third year
Iowa City — Applications are now open for Iowa Cities the third annual "Roots for Trees" program. Approved applicants will receive a voucher that offers 50% off the cost of one tree valued at up to $250. Vouchers for an additional discount are available for income-eligible households. The tree...
KCRG.com
Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point
Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could help the fight to lower inflation.
WQAD
A perfect reunion: Girl and dog unite in Maquoketa after bonding over leg loss
On a trip to Connecticut, Maizie Hosch fell in love with a dog named T-Rex. Both can't use one of their legs. A volunteer drove 2000 miles to unite them.
