ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville hosts second annual Pride Fest

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be hosting a Pride Fest on Sunday, September 4. This is the city's second annual pride event. GreenState Credit Union is this year's sponsor for the fest. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and finish at 8:00 p.m. Several volunteers are still needed to...
CORALVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Backpocket Brewing, Trees Forever brew up help for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids

Backpocket Brewing has teamed up with Trees Forever from Marion to help raise money for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids with a Red IPA. This project is in response to the derecho on August 10th, 2020 that damaged or destroyed an estimated seven million trees throughout Iowa, with 669,000 of those trees from Cedar Rapids alone.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
WATERLOO, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Volunteer Named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, including one volunteer from Dubuque County. Paul Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years. Vaassen conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Signage#Fifth Avenue#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Cedar Rapids Library
KCJJ

Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Cedar Rapids union at standstill with Ingredion

It’s been a month since 122 workers at a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids went on strike. On Thursday, union members, families and community members met outside the gates of Ingredion to decry what they called "bad-faith" attempts by the company to remove benefits and positions as they negotiate for a new contract.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Protestors hold rally in support of Ingredion strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The strike at Ingredion has lasted for two months, and there's no end in sight. A rally in support of the strike was held Thursday night, blocking off 11th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The strike started at the beginning of August when local BTCGM...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bloomsbury Farm celebrates 50th Anniversary of Camp Courageous

ATKINS, IA - Campers from Camp Courageous unveiled Bloomsbury Farm fall corn maze on Thursday. The campers arrived just in time for a ribbon cutting and private day to take in all the farm has to offer. Each year Bloomsbury partners with a nonprofit organization. This year they are celebrating...
ATKINS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Roots for Trees program returns for third year

Iowa City — Applications are now open for Iowa Cities the third annual "Roots for Trees" program. Approved applicants will receive a voucher that offers 50% off the cost of one tree valued at up to $250. Vouchers for an additional discount are available for income-eligible households. The tree...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy