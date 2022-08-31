ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Comments / 0

Related
gustavus.edu

Volleyball vs. Ithaca (Ithaca Bomber Invitational)

Gustavus volleyball plays Ithaca on Sept. 3. Nov 115:30 pmVolleyball vs. Chicago (NCAA Regional Quarterfinal) The Gustavus volleyball team faces the University…. Nov 127:00 pmVolleyball at UW-Eau Claire (NCAA Region Semifinal) The Gustavus volleyball team faces the University…. Aug 234:30 pmVolleyball at MSU-Mankato (Scrimmage) Gustavus volleyball plays at MSU-Mankato on...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

2022-23 Golf Season Preview

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s golf teams begin their fall seasons this weekend at the Augsburg Invitational and Saint Benedict Invitational, respectively. The Gustie men are coming off a season that saw them place second in the MIAC and make an appearance at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013, while the women also took second place in the conference.
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

2022 Football Season Preview

SAINT PETER, Minn. – Coming off its best season in over two decades, the Gustavus football team is set to kick off the 2022 season Saturday evening at Buena Vista University. The 2022 Gustavus roster is highlighted by the return of all four All-Region selections from last season, six All-Conference players, and 13 fifth-year seniors.
SAINT PETER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
City
Saint Peter, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Edina, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Sports
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Otsego, MN
State
Utah State
gustavus.edu

2022 Cross Country Season Preview

SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus men’s and women’s cross country teams compete in their first race of the season this Saturday at the Crown College Invitational in St. Bonifacius, Minn. The men’s race starts at 10 a.m. followed by the women’s race at 10:45 a.m.
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Women's Soccer at Cal Lutheran

Gustavus women's soccer plays at Cal Lutheran on Sept. 3. Sep 016:00 pmWomen's Soccer at Chapman Gustavus women's soccer plays at Chapman on Sept. 1. Sep 074:00 pmWomen's Soccer hosts Bethany Lutheran Gustavus women's soccer plays Bethany Lutheran on Sept. 7. Sep 097:00 pmWomen's Soccer at Dubuque Gustavus women's soccer...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Football at Buena Vista

Gustavus football plays at Buena Vista on Sept. 3. Nov 131:00 pmFootball at Concordia (MIAC Championship Week) The Gustavus football team competes in Championship Week…. Sep 171:00 pmFootball hosts UW-Stout Gustavus football plays UW-Stout on Sept. 17. Sep 241:00 pmFootball at Concordia Gustavus football plays at Concordia on Sept. 24.
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Second Half Magic Leads Gusties to First Win of the Season

ORANGE, Calif. — While Chapman was on the board first, the Gusties dominated the second half en route to a 2-1 non-conference victory over the Panthers. Chapman’s Lily Jose opened the scoring for the game, netting one past Gustie goalkeeper Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada) following a shot off the foot of Emma Harper.
SAINT PETER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Drake University#Men S Soccer Season#Apple Valley
gustavus.edu

Archive for September, 2022

SAINT PETER, Minn. — On the heels of a MIAC Championship, the Gustavus volleyball team returns to the court for its first 2022 regular season appearance this weekend in Ithaca, N.Y. for the Ithaca Bomber Invitational. 2021 was a banner year for the Golden Gusties, finishing 27-6 overall and 10-1 in the conference. These records […]
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Grocery Bingo

Sep 028:00 amMove into your Residence Hall Please register at the main entrace of your residence hall to recevie your…. Sep 028:00 amNew Student Check-In Gather Student ID information, advisor meeting locations, student employment assignment…. Sep 0211:30 amComplimentary Lunch We encourage all new students to join us with their families...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Square Dance

You don't want to miss this Gustavus tradition. Legend has it you may meet your Gustie soul mate!. Sep 028:00 amMove into your Residence Hall Please register at the main entrace of your residence hall to recevie your…. Sep 028:00 amNew Student Check-In Gather Student ID information, advisor meeting locations,...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

President's Banquet

A dress-up occasion (semi-formal) to honor new students. Collegiate Fellows will escort residents. Sep 028:00 amMove into your Residence Hall Please register at the main entrace of your residence hall to recevie your…. Sep 028:00 amNew Student Check-In Gather Student ID information, advisor meeting locations, student employment assignment…. Sep 0211:30...
SAINT PETER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
gustavus.edu

Class of 2026 Annual Tulip Bulb Ceremony & Arboretum Exploration

Join your greeter group in the Arboretum tulip meadow to plant your unique 'Class of 2026' tulip bulb. Then explore, relax or play in the Arboretum. Sep 028:00 amMove into your Residence Hall Please register at the main entrace of your residence hall to recevie your…. Sep 028:00 amNew Student...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Residence Hall Events

Get to know other Gusties you'll be living with this year during hall activities coordinated by your CFs. Meet your floor/section to gather for a special event just for the residents in your building. Nov 074:00 pmPause 4 Paws Therapy Dogs will be in the Anderson Atrium to provide cuddles...
SAINT PETER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy