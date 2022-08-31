Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer Scores Early, Holds on for 1-0 Win Against Lake Forest
DE PERE, Wis. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team traveled to St. Norbert College on Saturday for its first road test of the season against Forest Lake and came away with a 1-0 victory. The Gusties improve to 1-0-1 overall, while the Foresters drop their first game of the season.
2022-23 Golf Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s golf teams begin their fall seasons this weekend at the Augsburg Invitational and Saint Benedict Invitational, respectively. The Gustie men are coming off a season that saw them place second in the MIAC and make an appearance at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013, while the women also took second place in the conference.
2022 Football Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Coming off its best season in over two decades, the Gustavus football team is set to kick off the 2022 season Saturday evening at Buena Vista University. The 2022 Gustavus roster is highlighted by the return of all four All-Region selections from last season, six All-Conference players, and 13 fifth-year seniors.
2022 Cross Country Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus men’s and women’s cross country teams compete in their first race of the season this Saturday at the Crown College Invitational in St. Bonifacius, Minn. The men’s race starts at 10 a.m. followed by the women’s race at 10:45 a.m.
Women's Soccer at Cal Lutheran
Football at Buena Vista
Second Half Magic Leads Gusties to First Win of the Season
ORANGE, Calif. — While Chapman was on the board first, the Gusties dominated the second half en route to a 2-1 non-conference victory over the Panthers. Chapman’s Lily Jose opened the scoring for the game, netting one past Gustie goalkeeper Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada) following a shot off the foot of Emma Harper.
Archive for September, 2022
SAINT PETER, Minn. — On the heels of a MIAC Championship, the Gustavus volleyball team returns to the court for its first 2022 regular season appearance this weekend in Ithaca, N.Y. for the Ithaca Bomber Invitational. 2021 was a banner year for the Golden Gusties, finishing 27-6 overall and 10-1 in the conference. These records […]
Grocery Bingo
Square Dance
President's Banquet
Class of 2026 Annual Tulip Bulb Ceremony & Arboretum Exploration
Residence Hall Events
