SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s golf teams begin their fall seasons this weekend at the Augsburg Invitational and Saint Benedict Invitational, respectively. The Gustie men are coming off a season that saw them place second in the MIAC and make an appearance at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013, while the women also took second place in the conference.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO