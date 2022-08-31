Pennsylvania couple sues contractor in Amtrak train crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Pennsylvania couple who were riding on an Amtrak train through Chariton County went it hit a dump truck and derailed have sued the company that operated the truck and its driver, who died in the crash.

Roberta and Francis Bunecicky of Pittsburgh filed the lawsuit in Chariton County court Wednesday. The couple is seeking damages from MS Contracting, LLC and Joseph Hoffman, a lawyer representing the estate of Billy Barton II, the truck driver who died in the June crash.

The lawsuit alleges the Bunecickys suffered "serious, severe, and permanent physical and mental injuries" when the train carrying more than 280 people crashed into the dump truck loaded with rock at the Porche Prairie crossing near Mendon. Theirs is the latest in a string of lawsuits by people who were on the Southwest Chief No. 4 train on June 27, both passengers and employees.

The train was traveling at close to 90 mph when it slammed into the dump truck. A preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board last month said the derailment caused about $4 million in damage. The agency's investigation continues.

The Bunecickys say Barton should have used more caution when approaching the crossing. The lawsuit, like others related to the crash, says the crossing was dangerous and not properly maintained.

