wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
waupacanow.com
Moving forward in New London
Planning Commission approves site plan, seeks public input on comprehensive plan. The city’s Planning Commission approved the site plan that First State Bank submitted for the new corporate headquarters it plans to build in downtown New London. At the commission’s Aug. 25 meeting, City Zoning Administrator David Vincent said...
Wausau area obituaries August 29, 2022
On Saturday, August 20th, Morris Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Morris was born in International Falls, MN on August 3rd, 1937. He was the eldest son of Alfred and Margaret (Mannausau) Johnson, the beloved husband of Catherine Kiefer Johnson, the proud father of Raymond (Sarah), Sigmond (Caroline), Armond (Brenda) and Normond, the admiring grandfather of Erica (Rob), Hannah (Bryan), Arielle, Aaron, Morgan, Abigail, Talon, Penelope, Kendall and adoring great grandfather to Graelynn. He was the brother of Dale (Jan) Johnson and Margaret (David) Lane. He was a plant biochemist committed to expanding our knowledge of science.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
WBAY Green Bay
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote Tuesday...
WSAW
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
waupacanow.com
Potato Day at Waupaca Depot
Historical society, library event slated for Sept. 10. It’s nearly time for the potato harvest, and the Waupaca Historical Society and Waupaca Area Public Library are marking the time with a Potato Day program at the Depot. Potato Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday,...
wxerfm.com
The Top 6 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Labor Day Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/2/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 6 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Plymouth is five days of family, friends, food and fun! Pig & Duck Races, Granpa Cratchet, DockDogs, Midway Carnival, Tractor Pulls, Barrel Racing, Demo Derby and more through Labor Day Weekend! https://shebcofair.com/
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/1/22 Name Released In Fatal Campbellsport Accident
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 77-year-old Campbellsport man who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in the Village of Campbellsport Tuesday afternoon. Wayne Lemke was driving a pickup truck west on Main Street near Elm Street when he struck an unoccupied pickup truck that was legally parked. His truck overturned on the driver’s side and he was trapped underneath it. Campbellsport firefighters freed him and life-saving efforts begun. Lemke was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is believed he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to crash into the parked vehicle. The cause of death is still under investigation.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow
(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
