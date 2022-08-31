ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin License Office Opens

GALLATIN, MO – The Gallatin License Office has opened after a management contract was awarded to Laura Stafford in July. The contract was award following a competitive bid process with the Missouri Department of Revenue. License offices in Missouri are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri...
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

Great Pershing Balloon Derby

The 46th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins this evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm. Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. This includes a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.
BROOKFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents

CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
CAMERON, MO
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

ktvo.com

Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
UNIONVILLE, MO

