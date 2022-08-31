Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
kcur.org
In a small Missouri town, a cooperage makes barrels that age award-winning Napa Valley wine
Many wineries in California's winegrowing region age their cabernet sauvignon in barrels imported from France. But Silver Oak Winery, located in California’s iconic Napa Valley and Alexander Valley, gets its barrels from a town of about 600 people in mid-Missouri. The Oak Cooperage in Higbee manufactures about 90% of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin License Office Opens
GALLATIN, MO – The Gallatin License Office has opened after a management contract was awarded to Laura Stafford in July. The contract was award following a competitive bid process with the Missouri Department of Revenue. License offices in Missouri are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri...
kchi.com
Great Pershing Balloon Derby
The 46th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins this evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm. Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. This includes a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
Driver hospitalized after Nodaway Co. semi crash into corn field
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robert W. McNutt, 43, Kansas City, Mo., was southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street. The driver failed to negotiate the...
kmmo.com
ENGINEERING REPORT PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON SALINE COUNTY VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
A preliminary engineering report done on the Saline County Visitors Center Project detailed information regarding cost estimates, construction analysis, and drawings for the structure. The report was completed by WSKF Architects and McClure Engineering in January 2022. The report says the design of the building is a 2,300-square-foot facility to...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department seek assistance identifying owner of pickup truck
The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a reported equipment theft from a local business. The police ask for help in identifying a suspect and the owner of a pickup truck involved. Additional photos of the suspect and truck are available on the Chillicothe, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
