A fight at a North Carolina school turned deadly yesterday. A student at north-side high school in Jacksonville fatally stabbed a classmate as well as injured another classmate and a teacher. The incident happened around 7:00am in the school’s main entrance. The victim was given medical aid at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. The injured student and teacher were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the attack may have been gang-related. Three teenagers have been arrested and charged. A 16-year-old was with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with assault and disorderly conduct on school property. All students were sent home after the attack and classes will resume on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO