Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
carolinacoastonline.com
Vehicle crash shuts down Morehead City/Beaufort bridge
MOREHEAD CITY - At approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collision on the Morehead City/Beaufort bridge shut down all lanes of traffic. An alert was sent out via Facebook and email from emergency services shortly after the crash urging drivers to take precaution. Witnesses on the scene report seeing a Coke-a-Cola...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach, police believe he witnessed burglary
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school, police chief says; student arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another is hurt after a fight ended in a stabbing at an Onslow County high school, according to the chief of the Jacksonville Police Department. In a news conference around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said it started...
Deputies: Man, woman sold drugs out of New Bern home, have been arrested
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people who lived in a New Bern home are each being held under $1 million bonds after officials said they sold drugs there. Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, of 1413 Mockingbird Lane in New Bern were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. They […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Fest coming to Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves? On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex. The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games. There will also be contests and […]
Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
Vivian Howard teases what's next for flagship restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — When award-winning TV host and chef Vivian Howard closed her restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wasn't sure what the future would hold. Ten weeks into the pandemic, Howard announced the permanent closure of her Kinston oyster bar, Boiler Room. At the time, Howard said she would incorporate some of the Boiler Room's menu into a new revamped menu/concept at Chef & the Farmer.
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
WECT
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
wfxb.com
One Dead, Two Injured After NC School Stabbing
A fight at a North Carolina school turned deadly yesterday. A student at north-side high school in Jacksonville fatally stabbed a classmate as well as injured another classmate and a teacher. The incident happened around 7:00am in the school’s main entrance. The victim was given medical aid at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. The injured student and teacher were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the attack may have been gang-related. Three teenagers have been arrested and charged. A 16-year-old was with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with assault and disorderly conduct on school property. All students were sent home after the attack and classes will resume on Wednesday.
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school; three teens arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
Comments / 0