KVOE
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
Riley County Arrest Report September 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY LEONARD HARRIS, 21, Junction City, Aggravated robbery; inflicts bodily harm; Bond $50,000. ELIAS WILLIAM JENE PFEIFFER, 22, Green, Domestic battery; Knowing or...
WIBW
Child, staff member hit by vehicle at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary School were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, who was at the school for pickup suffered an unknown medical...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Corry Anthony; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Property as posted...
WIBW
Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Junction City crews will not pick up trash on Monday
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, September 5th due to the Labor Day Holiday. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director, has announced that trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, September 6th...
Salina woman arrested after 2-vehicle wreck; girl taken to hospital
A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in northwestern Salina Tuesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Erin Hobson, 31, of Salina, was northbound on N. College Avenue in a 2017 Kia Sorento when she allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Ash Street and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Garrett Smith, 21, of Salina.
WIBW
One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers reward for woman wanted on suspicion of failing to abide
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman. Adena Masters, age 26, is wanted for warrants on suspicion of failing to abide. Other details are pending. Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 in Masters’ case. If you have...
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
September employee anniversaries are being noted by the City of Junction City.
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
KSNT
Call of ‘shots fired’ locks down two JC school buildings
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Two Junction City school buildings went on lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to a call of shots fired between the two locations. Around 10 a.m., officers responded to the call on the northwest side of town, in between the H.D. Karns Building and Westwood Elementary. Both went on a temporary lockdown out of an abundance of precaution as there was no threat to the buildings, according to the Junction City Police Department.
Junction City police issue scam alert
*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BATES, MAXWELL CONNOR; 22; Kansas City, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to...
WIBW
Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
WIBW
70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Salina man nabbed on warrants, requested drug charges
A Salina man suspected of stealing a bicycle in a central Salina neighborhood was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after he fled on foot. A witness told police of seeing a man in a gray shirt and shorts riding off on a bicycle from a neighbor's residence in the 600 block of Montrose Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
