JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Two Junction City school buildings went on lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to a call of shots fired between the two locations. Around 10 a.m., officers responded to the call on the northwest side of town, in between the H.D. Karns Building and Westwood Elementary. Both went on a temporary lockdown out of an abundance of precaution as there was no threat to the buildings, according to the Junction City Police Department.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO