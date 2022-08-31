Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Related
notquitenigella.com
LA Hipsters, Silver Lake & Echo Park
Silver Lake and Echo Park are some of Los Angeles's most thriving, gentrified areas in Los Angeles. Located 15 minutes away from Hollywood this ethnically diverse neighbourhood is a mix of commercial and residential with vintage stores, great eateries and a hipster vibe all wrapped up in California cool attitude.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in L.A. [9-2-2022 to 9-5-2022]
Okay, let’s go out on a limb and assume you’re not taking refuge under an air conditioning vent all weekend. You want options? We’ve got options. This September 2-5 in Los Angeles, catch the opening weekend of the L.A. Times Food Bowl, First Fridays in Chinatown, $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day, Fiesta Hermosa, KCRW Summer Nights at Grand Performances, Hooray LA! at The Ford, Americana in the Park, Back to the Valley, and more. Read on for the full list.
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
The Iron Throne Has Landed At The Natural History Museum—And It Leaves Soon
While you may wonder what any of this has to do with natural history, you might be surprised to know that the museum is home to one of the oldest, most unparalleled collections of Hollywood memorabilia and costumes. Admittedly, the gigantic dragon skull also fits in seamlessly amongst the vast collection of specimens. This creative collaboration is an excellent marriage of science and mythology with unexpected links to discover. Access to the exhibit is free with paid admission to the museum and for members. Find more details about the display here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
kcrw.com
Angelenos are furious about ‘Fast’ filming, want safe neighborhood back
“Fast and Furious” movie fans rev up their engines while doing donuts and spewing exhaust at all hours of the day and night in Angelino Heights, near Echo Park, and residents say they are fed up. Some parents say the dangerous driving has made their kids too scared to go outside, thinking a car will lose control.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles
I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
kcrw.com
6th Street Bridge debut shows some Angelenos like it hot
Nothing reveals the character of a city more than the way it opens a present. California saw as much this summer, as LA and San Francisco each tore the wrapping paper off a beautiful civic gift. Comparisons are instructive because the gifts in question are so similar. LA’s new 6th...
welikela.com
Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This September [2022]
Things are heating up. And yes, we mean that in the literal sense but also… just lots of stuff to do!. This September in Los Angeles, you’ll find the L.A. Time Food Bowl, MASAFEST, Summer on 7th, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the L.A. Beer Fest, Americana in the Park, Valley Artisan Fest, Primavera Sound, Dino Fest at NHM, the Frogtown Artwalk, and MUCH more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
kcrw.com
ÌFÉ: ‘Heart Full of Love’
Tomorrow night, KCRW’s Summer Nights continues at Grand Performances, where New Orleans-based African American producer and percussionist ÌFÉ will hit the stage. ÌFÉ sees his live electronic musical project as an extension of his spiritual life and works in tandem with his lifelong dedication to African diaspora percussion. We hope to experience “Heart Full of Love” al fresco on Saturday night.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is uniting Black businesses from the desert to the sea
Can the tarnished image of Black businesses be restored? Most definitely! The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is doing just that; by uniting Black businesses from the Desert to the Sea. The post Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is uniting Black businesses from the desert to the sea appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Amid higher rent and inflation, how to stem LA evictions?
LA City Council is considering a proposal to end COVID-era eviction protections. Landlords say they need the income amid inflation. Activists worry that this will lead to more displacement. The need for physical touch climbed amid coronavirus quarantine and isolation. Trevor James, a professional touch therapist and cuddler, aims to...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States
Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?. Rental prices in the United States have continued to rise, but in Los Angeles, a curious drop in rental rates has given hope that the housing rental market may be slowing down. Data from Realtor.com shows that in...
Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
Comments / 0