Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox
Watch: Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched" When it comes to Botox, Sharon Stone's basic instinct is to steer clear of it. During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sharon revealed that her recent relationship with a younger man, whose identity she didn't disclose, ended after the topic of getting the cosmetic treatment came up. When Sharon's boyfriend at the time asked her if she used Botox, she recalled responding, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
toofab.com
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
People
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
