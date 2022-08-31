Read full article on original website
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Now That The Wing Shortage Is Over, Here’s Where to Find Them in Kalamazoo
Thanks to the global pandemic it's been a rough couple years-- to say the least! Since early 2020 it seems like every day you hear of some new supply chain shortage: first it was disinfecting wipes, then it was yeast, and let's not forget the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Everything...
Plenty of Pumpkins! Fall Is In Full Force At These West Michigan Stores
Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!
First Illinois Plate (From 1904) With Michigan Ties Auctions for $34,000
Do people still collect license plates in their garages? I remember as a kid, both my dad and then, later, my father-in-law had them tacked up on the wall of the garage. But of course, his father and father-in-law both were mechanics, so he came by it naturally. A very...
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?
For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Live Like Royalty In This Michigan Home Still for Sale Near Rochester
How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior. There's no doubt if you had the money,...
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears
How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
Seniors At Kalamazoo High School Purchase And Paint Parking Spots For The School Year
With the month of September merely days away, the school year has already started in Michigan and the one group we can count on being ready to go to school besides the kindergartners, are the seniors. Senior year is the most exciting year of school as you know everything is almost done and it's your decision to continue your education. They may be excited to be done but at the same time, they want to enjoy the year for what it is.
Why Do People Think These Southwest Michigan Cities Suck?
The other day we posed a question on our social media page that triggered the internet into a rage when asked which Southwest Michigan city sucks the most. They no doubt thought we were trying to be negative and stir the pot, but on the contrary, it was a thought experiment. Firstly, the question was asked to see what gripes people had with some of the nearby cities, and what change might help those issues. Secondly, it was a chance to see if people were curious why we would ask such a question, or take it for what it was and assume they knew why we were asking it.
First Racially Integrated School In Michigan Started In 1837 By Laura Haviland
We know how the Civil Rights Movement was a huge step forward to the idea of there being equality in the country, but right here in Michigan, more than 100 years before the movement there was a woman who was taking a stand for it. Laura Smith Haviland was described as a Quaker, pacifist, abolitionist, feminist, and suffragist, and did more than her fair share to fight for equality back during the Antebellum era as the Marginal Mennonite Society recalls:
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs
Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
BREAKING: Jury Finds Duo Guilty of Michigan Governor Abduction Conspiracy
A Federal Jury in Grand Rapids has now convicted two men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, were on trial as the main conspirators in the abduction attempt on Governor Whitmer in 2020. The new trial...
