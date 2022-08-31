Read full article on original website
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe
Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Former ACI Worldwide Banking Unit Debuts as FinTech Firm Dragonfly
Digital banking and treasury management FinTech company Dragonfly Financial Technologies has launched as an independent company after the completion of private equity firm One Equity Partners’ acquisition of payments software provider ACI Worldwide’s corporate online banking unit. With its new autonomy and resources, Dragonfly will add innovations to...
Blockchain Emerges as Transparent Crime-Fighting Tool in Emerging Markets
Despite the huge appetite for digital assets in emerging markets, promoting their adoption and mainstream accessibility have been far from smooth sailing. Last year, for example, Nigeria’s central bank banned banks and other financial institutions from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and processing payments for crypto exchanges — a move that forced Binance and other crypto exchanges to halt deposits in the country.
FinTech Kevin Teams With Monet+ on in-Store A2A Payments
U.K.-based FinTech kevin has partnered Monet+ to deliver account-to-account (A2A) payments via the Monet+ Switchio platform, the firm announced on its website Friday (Sept. 2). Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day. By integrating the FinTech’s infrastructure into the Switchio platform, Monet+ becomes...
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation
Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
FinTech IPO Index Slides Despite Futu’s 20% Surge
For the FinTech IPO Index, it feels like the long weekend cannot come fast enough. The downturn continues, even as earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, even though headlines in the past several trading sessions have been sporadic. Overall, the index was down 3.5%, and the year-to-date decline now tops 40%. There were several double-digit percentage gainers — and several double-digit decliners too.
Today in Crypto: Crypto.com Scraps $495M European Soccer League Sponsorship; Coinbase Investigates Network Payment Delays
Ethereum-based asset management protocol Babylon Finance will close completely in November as it did not recover from the $80 million exploit on Rari Capital in April, Coindesk wrote. Rari made it so users could supply and borrow any asset in its Fuse pools to earn yields, letting users set up...
UEFA・
UAE Vision-Impaired Users Gain Accessible Mastercard Card From Ajman Bank
A new card for people who are blind or partially sighted is now available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a new initiative between Ajman Bank and Mastercard. The “world-first” Touch Card is an accessible payment card that allows blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate digital payments and feel tactile differences between their cards, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 1).
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
Lawsuits Show Crypto KYC Can Help Recover Losses
One of the biggest issues virtually all crypto regulations seek to fix is the need to identify the parties in every transaction, which is difficult given that blockchain technology is specifically designed to be “trustless” in a way that allows owners and sellers to hide behind cryptographic pseudonyms.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses
Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Add New Capabilities to Platforms
Today in B2B payments, linked2pay speeds the integration of its payments solutions with popular accounting and operating systems, while ConnectWise acquires Wise-Sync to add payments processing capabilities. Plus, Sweden’s Billogram aims to expand its invoicing platform across Europe. Payment software technology provider linked2pay will deploy workflow automation platform Workato...
Global Payments Services Provider Moneycorp Arrives in France
Moneycorp, a global payments and foreign exchange (FX) provider, announced in a press release Thursday (Sept. 1) that it is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a new office in Paris. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Moneycorp France, which will be led by Cyril...
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal
Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Is the Ease of Automated Regulatory Compliance Worth the Cost?
As the digital transformation brings the world closer together, many companies anticipate that both the complexity of regulations and the efforts by governments to enforce them will increase in the coming years. Companies that want to stay competitive and expand into global markets to find both employees and customers must navigate a complicated web of regulations while avoiding new pitfalls at home.
Lipis Advisors on Why US Real-Time Payments’ Usage Lags Behind Other Nations
Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
Nearside on the Complex Task of Compliance
One of the first steps in compliance is simply verifying the customer’s identity, according to Bert Friedman, vice president of compliance at Nearside. As a provider of small business banking products, Nearside supplies the data control and security that enables its customers to be verified when conducting transactions. “The...
