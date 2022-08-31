ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park hosts Chicago Open pickleball tournament with $50K top prize

By Mark Rivera via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IZ8Q_0hd6Wbe300

It's a paddle-based pastime that's picking up steam: pickleball! A tournament for hundreds of players starts this week in Highland Park.

Practice makes perfect for the pickleball professionals and amateurs pounding the pavement and packing courts there.

"It takes a lot of tennis, badminton and ping pong and they put it all together on a court," said Julie Johnson, senior pro pickleball player.

She along with more than 700 pickleball pros are all playing for a $50,000 prize in the Chicago Open hosted by the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

"Pickleball, it's right away, any level can play a game, so I think that's what attracts so many people," said Dekel Bar, professional pickleball player.

Bar is ranked fifth in the world for pickleball doubles. He and organizers said it's the fastest growing sport in the country because all you need is a paddle, a whiffle ball and a court.

"And it just keeps growing every year but it's fun, it makes it more exciting," Bar said.

Professional pickleball players told ABC 7 the perfect serve packs a punch and puts the other player to the test.

Even the amateurs have to paddle with precision to win the game. But pickleball is about more than just a paddle or a prize. It's about the people.

"Actually my grandma started the whole family on pickleball. And now my dad and mom play, my brother plays, and we travel the country," said Ali Muno, amateur pickleball player. "It's super social. So you can play with just about anybody. My grandma to the little cousins. And then friends from the gym who don't know how to play, we've been teaching everybody,"

So, whether you're a seasoned pro or not, pickleball can be your pastime too. Tickets to see the pros play this week are only $10.

You can find tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland Park, IL
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Highland Park, IL
The Record North Shore

Stevenson overwhelms New Trier as Trevs’ early-season woes continue

The young Trevians again clashed with the steep learning curve of varsity high school football Friday night in Lincolnshire. New Trier visited fellow enrollment behemoth Stevenson, which used an aerial barrage Sept. 2 to hand the Trevs a 35-7 loss and a 2-0 start to start the young campaign. On the evening, the Patriots scored […] The post Stevenson overwhelms New Trier as Trevs’ early-season woes continue appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Badminton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend September 2-5, 2022

With Labor Day right around the corner, there is ample opportunity to get out and experience Lake County. These are the things to do this weekend September 2-5, 2022. Don’t forget, #LetsSnapLakeCounty photo contest kicks off soon. Click here to see the rules and requirements. Spooks and Spirits: Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy