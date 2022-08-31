UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO