Laclede Record

Charges filed in Lebanon homicide

A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
KTTS

Murder Charges Filed After Shooting In Lebanon

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting this week in Lebanon. Police say Kevin Ash, 33, is charged with shooting his step-brother, 45-year-old Bobby Langston, during an argument at a home. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail.
933kwto.com

Stabbing Under Investigation in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night. Police were called to a home near north Campbell and Central around 8:30 pm. Investigators say a man had suffered stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.
KTTS

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County

UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
KOMU

Suspect charged in connection to Camden County deadly hit and run

CAMDENTON - Charges have now been filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against a homicide suspect. Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect connected to a deadly hit and run that happened late Tuesday night. Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney,...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com

Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton

A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist dead after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital. Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation found […]
kjluradio.com

Phelps County high school evacuated over bomb threat

Authorities give the all clear after a bomb threat is called in at a high school in Phelps County. The St. James Police Department says a student received a message indicating there was a bomb inside St. James High School on Thursday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.

UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton.  Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
KOLR10 News

3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo

LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
