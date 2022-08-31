Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
abovethelaw.com
Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights
—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stacey Abrams' firm received thousands to consult George Soros district attorney efforts, filings reveal
FIRST ON FOX: A company owned by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received thousands to help George Soros' district attorney efforts when the financier began zeroing in on prosecutor races, Fox News Digital has found. The Georgia Safety & Justice PAC, which was funded entirely by $147,000 from Soros,...
MSNBC
Why Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump, loves RICO charges
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been playing her cards close to the vest when it comes to her criminal probe into ex-President Donald Trump and his attempt to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Aside from reports and the occasional court filing, we don’t hear much about...
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud.
Comments / 1