Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights

—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US

When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
