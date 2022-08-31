Report: Veteran Offensive Lineman Jason Peters to Visit Cowboys

The 40-year-old is coming off a one-year stint with the Bears in 2021.

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters is expected to visit the Cowboys for a workout, per Cowboys Country’s Mike Fisher .

It’s unclear when the nine-time Pro Bowler is expected to visit with the Cowboys. Peters’s addition to the Dallas roster could will help bring an experienced presence to the offensive line.

Peters, 40, is coming off a one season stint with the Bears. He started in 15 games with the team in 2021.He received a 77.5 rating from Pro Football Focus , which was the highest rating a Bears tackle had gotten since 2017. Peters began his NFL career in 2004 with the Bills. He played in Buffalo through the ‘08 season, finishing with two Pro Bowl selections.

Peters then played with the Eagles from 2009–20. He earned a Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia when the team beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons with the Eagles, and he was named first team All-Pro twice. He missed the 2012 season with an Achilles injury.

The Cowboys start their 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Buccaneers.

