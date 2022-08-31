Read full article on original website
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
'Rich' Parent Urged Not To Help School Mom Struggling To Pay $4600 Term Fee
Lending money can sometimes be an awkward affair, and it can cause irreparable tension in relationships.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America tests no-down-payment mortgages for Black, Latino homebuyers
Bank of America is launching a trial program offering mortgages for first-time homeowners that do not require down payments, closing costs or minimum credit scores, the bank announced this week. The program – called the Community Affordable Loan Solution – will be available to people in certain predominantly Black and...
5 Remote Jobs That Pay $100 Per Hour
In the post-COVID-19 world, even some of the highest-paying jobs can be done remotely. It used to be that $15 an hour was good for telecommuters because it's more than double the minimum wage. Today,...
FOXBusiness
New Starbucks CEO will replace Howard Schultz
Laxman Narasimhan will become Starbucks' next CEO and replace interim CEO Howard Schultz, the coffeehouse company announced Thursday. Narasimhan will join the company in October, working closely with Schultz during the transition period, which is scheduled to end in April 2023, Starbucks said in a press release. Starting in April...
FOXBusiness
Jefferies CEO wants staff back in the office rather than their 'lonely home silos'
Jefferies Financial Group would rather have its staff back at office working together than in "lonely home silos" to get the most out of the final quarter of the year, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in a letter on Thursday. "As long as Covid continues to be manageable, we...
Carla Harris to Female Founders at Black Women Talk Tech Conference: Now Is The Time To Take Risks
Carla Harris, thought leader, author, and all-around business badass, had a clear message for women business owners about succeeding in the current environment at this year’s Roadmap to Billions conference produced by Black Women Talk Tech. “Let me tell you why you should not be worried. It’s true that...
FOXBusiness
Steve Harvey-backed company adds jobs in tech world
On the heels of the U.S. economy adding a robust 315,000 jobs in August, Web3 gaming platform Gamestar+ is contributing to the growth of the labor market in its own way. The Steve Harvey-backed company that will soon be bringing family game night favorites such as "Family Feud" and ‘Scene It?’ to the blockchain announced on Friday that it would create numerous game development jobs in the U.S. as part of a strategic investment in Mighty Kingdom, one of the world’s largest mobile game developers.
FOXBusiness
Credit Suisse looking at cutting around 5,000 jobs
Credit Suisse is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost reduction drive at Switzerland's second-biggest bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The scale of the potential job cuts underlines the challenge facing Credit Suisse and new chief...
A top finance recruiter on what types of job candidates stand out in this market
Research and surveys continually point to finding and retaining talent dominating a CFO’s list of internal worries. And when it comes to finance and accounting talent, the job for recruiters is getting much harder. But there may be a more successful approach when searching through talent pools. For some...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
FOXBusiness
August jobs breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers last month?
U.S. job growth slowed in August but remained healthy, buoyed by hiring in the professional and business services industry as well as the health care sector. Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, in line with the 300,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists. That marks the lowest monthly gain since April 2021 and is a major decline from the 526,000 jump recorded in July.
Phys.org
Researcher says job licensing doesn't keep people from moving—community plays a bigger role
Families hosting weddings near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have 156 florists from which to choose, according to online registry The Knot. At each of those businesses, at least one employee who works a minimum of 32 hours a week must be licensed by the state as a retail florist, someone allowed to arrange and sell floral designs. It's the only state in the country that requires such a credential, which includes an exam fee of $114 and a license fee of $100.
We Mean Business: 10 Unique Black Women-Owned Businesses To Support
It's no secret that Black women are leading the way in entrepreneurship. Here's 10 unique Black women-owned businesses to add to your list.
FOXBusiness
American-made wine company ‘excited, proud’ to move manufacturing back to US
After once being too small to meet American glass manufacturers’ volume quota, one U.S.-based wine startup is "excited and proud" to move production back home. "After expanding distribution across the country, after achieving consistent triple-digit sales growth year-after-year and raising multiple seven figure rounds of investments, we are so excited and proud to be moving our glass manufacturing to the United States," Wander + Ivy founder and CEO Dana Spalding said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.
FOXBusiness
Goldman Sachs lifts COVID vaccine requirement, others for employees
Goldman Sachs has lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The Wall Street giant confirmed that it would no longer require testing or masks. In excerpts of a memo obtained by Fox Business, the bank cited updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. "The CDC recently updated its COVID-19 guidance for...
