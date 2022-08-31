On the heels of the U.S. economy adding a robust 315,000 jobs in August, Web3 gaming platform Gamestar+ is contributing to the growth of the labor market in its own way. The Steve Harvey-backed company that will soon be bringing family game night favorites such as "Family Feud" and ‘Scene It?’ to the blockchain announced on Friday that it would create numerous game development jobs in the U.S. as part of a strategic investment in Mighty Kingdom, one of the world’s largest mobile game developers.

