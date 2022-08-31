ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
GOBankingRates

5 Remote Jobs That Pay $100 Per Hour

In the post-COVID-19 world, even some of the highest-paying jobs can be done remotely. It used to be that $15 an hour was good for telecommuters because it's more than double the minimum wage. Today,...
New Starbucks CEO will replace Howard Schultz

Laxman Narasimhan will become Starbucks' next CEO and replace interim CEO Howard Schultz, the coffeehouse company announced Thursday. Narasimhan will join the company in October, working closely with Schultz during the transition period, which is scheduled to end in April 2023, Starbucks said in a press release. Starting in April...
FOXBusiness

Steve Harvey-backed company adds jobs in tech world

On the heels of the U.S. economy adding a robust 315,000 jobs in August, Web3 gaming platform Gamestar+ is contributing to the growth of the labor market in its own way. The Steve Harvey-backed company that will soon be bringing family game night favorites such as "Family Feud" and ‘Scene It?’ to the blockchain announced on Friday that it would create numerous game development jobs in the U.S. as part of a strategic investment in Mighty Kingdom, one of the world’s largest mobile game developers.
Credit Suisse looking at cutting around 5,000 jobs

Credit Suisse is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost reduction drive at Switzerland's second-biggest bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The scale of the potential job cuts underlines the challenge facing Credit Suisse and new chief...
Black Enterprise

A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs

A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
August jobs breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers last month?

U.S. job growth slowed in August but remained healthy, buoyed by hiring in the professional and business services industry as well as the health care sector. Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, in line with the 300,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists. That marks the lowest monthly gain since April 2021 and is a major decline from the 526,000 jump recorded in July.
Researcher says job licensing doesn't keep people from moving—community plays a bigger role

Families hosting weddings near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have 156 florists from which to choose, according to online registry The Knot. At each of those businesses, at least one employee who works a minimum of 32 hours a week must be licensed by the state as a retail florist, someone allowed to arrange and sell floral designs. It's the only state in the country that requires such a credential, which includes an exam fee of $114 and a license fee of $100.
American-made wine company ‘excited, proud’ to move manufacturing back to US

After once being too small to meet American glass manufacturers’ volume quota, one U.S.-based wine startup is "excited and proud" to move production back home. "After expanding distribution across the country, after achieving consistent triple-digit sales growth year-after-year and raising multiple seven figure rounds of investments, we are so excited and proud to be moving our glass manufacturing to the United States," Wander + Ivy founder and CEO Dana Spalding said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs lifts COVID vaccine requirement, others for employees

Goldman Sachs has lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The Wall Street giant confirmed that it would no longer require testing or masks. In excerpts of a memo obtained by Fox Business, the bank cited updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. "The CDC recently updated its COVID-19 guidance for...
