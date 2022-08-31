ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, VA

WSLS

Celebrate National Food Bank Day by donating to a local food pantry

Friday, Sept. 2 is National Food Bank Day. This is a great excuse to give back. Southwest Virginia is filled with food banks that are in desperate need of help. Some of those include Feeding Southwest Virginia, Elliston Food Pantry, The Agape Center and the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
BASSETT, VA
WSLS

Renovations underway at TAP’s Covington Clothing Closet

COVINGTON, Va. – Inside Total Action for Progress’ Covington Office are dozens of racks of clothing waiting to be taken home by someone who is in need. The Covington Clothing Closet offers free clothes, shoes, and household items to people who need them. “To be a part of...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Special salute to fallen Vietnam hero in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 1,083 consecutive Monument Terrace Troop Rally wasn’t just another weekly gathering – it was a final salute to Vietnam Veteran Bob Sherman, who we’re told did not have a proper funeral after he died in January. “About half the people down here...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Bedford Humane Society to host adoption event on Sept. 11

BEDFORD, Va. – Clear The Shelters came to an end on Wednesday, but the effort to find other animals forever homes continues. The Bedford Humane Society said that they will hold an adoption event at the Bedford Tractor Supply on September 11 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Shelter...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Final day of Clear The Shelters: Meet Simon

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It’s 10 News’ final day of Clear The Shelters, and we have one last pet to show off. Meet Simon, a younger, energetic pup who enjoys being around other dogs. He’s a good boy who’s looking for a good home, but shelter staff said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local business co-owner competes against Bobby Flay on Food Network

ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is in the national spotlight. The co-owner of RND Coffee made an appearance on the Food Network on Thursday night, competing against Bobby Flay. Quincy Randolph was a chef by trade before opening the coffee shop with his brother, Steffon. This wasn’t his...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Tick borne disease could impact cattle in Pittsylvania County

Cattle owners in Pittsylvania County are invited to an informational meeting about the Asian Longhorned Tick, which carries bovine anemia, or Theileria orientalis. The disease can cause late term abortions, still borne calves and cow deaths. Cattle owners should take note that by the time symptoms show, it is a...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mom wants to find owner of wedding ring found while skipping rocks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you missing a special, golden ring? If so, a local mom may have found it. Here’s how it happened. Samantha Webb told WDBJ7 that over the weekend, her family was splashing around in Philpott Lake - a favorite summertime destination for them. Webb dug...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

