Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WSLS
Celebrate National Food Bank Day by donating to a local food pantry
Friday, Sept. 2 is National Food Bank Day. This is a great excuse to give back. Southwest Virginia is filled with food banks that are in desperate need of help. Some of those include Feeding Southwest Virginia, Elliston Food Pantry, The Agape Center and the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
WSLS
Franklin County shelters at capacity, encouraging pet-lovers to adopt
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society and the Franklin County Animal Shelter are completely full, and they’re asking anyone who is looking for a pet to consider adopting. The Franklin County Humane Society has more than 300 pets in its care. “It is a challenge....
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
wfirnews.com
Franklin County Humane Society shelters at capacity, calling for aid
The director of the Franklin County Humane Society’s adoption center shares the dire state of the shelter. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WSLS
Renovations underway at TAP’s Covington Clothing Closet
COVINGTON, Va. – Inside Total Action for Progress’ Covington Office are dozens of racks of clothing waiting to be taken home by someone who is in need. The Covington Clothing Closet offers free clothes, shoes, and household items to people who need them. “To be a part of...
WSLS
In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
WSLS
Special salute to fallen Vietnam hero in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 1,083 consecutive Monument Terrace Troop Rally wasn’t just another weekly gathering – it was a final salute to Vietnam Veteran Bob Sherman, who we’re told did not have a proper funeral after he died in January. “About half the people down here...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
WSLS
Bedford Humane Society to host adoption event on Sept. 11
BEDFORD, Va. – Clear The Shelters came to an end on Wednesday, but the effort to find other animals forever homes continues. The Bedford Humane Society said that they will hold an adoption event at the Bedford Tractor Supply on September 11 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Shelter...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
WSLS
Final day of Clear The Shelters: Meet Simon
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It’s 10 News’ final day of Clear The Shelters, and we have one last pet to show off. Meet Simon, a younger, energetic pup who enjoys being around other dogs. He’s a good boy who’s looking for a good home, but shelter staff said...
WSLS
Local business co-owner competes against Bobby Flay on Food Network
ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is in the national spotlight. The co-owner of RND Coffee made an appearance on the Food Network on Thursday night, competing against Bobby Flay. Quincy Randolph was a chef by trade before opening the coffee shop with his brother, Steffon. This wasn’t his...
The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival returns, now with wines from all over the world
For the first time in 32 years, the annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will include more than just wineries from Virginia when it returns later this month.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
chathamstartribune.com
Tick borne disease could impact cattle in Pittsylvania County
Cattle owners in Pittsylvania County are invited to an informational meeting about the Asian Longhorned Tick, which carries bovine anemia, or Theileria orientalis. The disease can cause late term abortions, still borne calves and cow deaths. Cattle owners should take note that by the time symptoms show, it is a...
WDBJ7.com
Mom wants to find owner of wedding ring found while skipping rocks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you missing a special, golden ring? If so, a local mom may have found it. Here’s how it happened. Samantha Webb told WDBJ7 that over the weekend, her family was splashing around in Philpott Lake - a favorite summertime destination for them. Webb dug...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
