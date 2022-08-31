Read full article on original website
Related
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back
Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
Here’s If Kanye & Kim Are Getting Back ‘Together’ After She Broke Up With Pete
Click here to read the full article. A new chapter? Fans are speculating what Kanye West’s next move will be after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. According to sources close to the Kardashian-Wests, Kim and Kanye aren’t going to be moving forward in a romantic relationship. Multiple sources confirmed to E! News on August 5, 2022, that the Skims founder and “They are happily co-parenting.” one source said of the former couple. Another insider added that they “are in a really great place.” A third insider confirmed that Kim was glad to be promoting Kanye’s Yeezy brand with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot
Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
Kanye West Comments on Pete Davidson's Split from Kim Kardashian in New Instagram Post
Kanye West is back to his social media trolling ways. As Parade previously reported, news that Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson called it quits hit the public on Friday, with a source citing that "long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Upon...
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
In Style
Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that there's no bad blood between her and ex-husband Kanye West — but this time, she did it in the most fashionable way. On Thursday, the mother-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump of a futuristic-themed photoshoot for Kanye's clothing brand, Yeezy, and both of their daughters got in on the action, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives GAP Executives An Ultimatum
Apparently, things aren't moving too smoothly between Kanye West and GAP. The retail giant and the hip-hop mogul have been working closely together but it seems like they don't want to let Ye be Ye. The rapper hit the 'Gram last night where he revealed that GAP was holding a meeting without him. This morning, he accused the GAP of biting Yeezy x Balenciaga designs.
Kanye West Posts Video of Himself Going Off on Rant in Front of Gap Executives
Kanye West recently posted a video of himself delivering an angry rant in front of Gap executives. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Kanye, now known as Ye, shared on his Instagram account a video of himself going off on an angry rant in front of Gap executives in Atlanta. In the clip, the mercurial creator is giving a spirited pep talk to a group of people, urging them to get behind him as he plans to take the fashion brand to the next level.
Kanye West claims popular clothing brand is copying his designs
Ye West is very passionate about his clothing. In almost every interview he’s done over the past few years, he’s mentioned something about Yeezy and the many people he’s collaborated with on the brand. One of the retailers he’s worked with is Gap, and he recently noted...
Kanye West Takes Aim At The Kardashians, Sierra Canyon, Adidas, Gap & Pete Davidson In Latest Online Callouts
Kanye West turns up the heat on Instagram calling out Kim Kardashian, Sierra Canyon, Gap, Adidas, and more in a series of Instagram posts voicing his recent frustrations.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Continues Kid Cudi Slander While Pronouncing adidas CEO ‘Dead‘
Kanye West is keeping his foot on Kid Cudi‘s neck. In an Instagram post on Thursday (September 1), Kanye took another shoot at his “Erase Me” collaborator via a mock New York Times newspaper cover declaring adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted “dead at 60” amid his war with the German sports giant.
thesource.com
Kanye Takes Aim At Adidas CEO And Kid Cudi In New IG Post
Since dropping his 6 minute speech to GAP executives on IG yesterday, Ye seems focused more than ever at bringing Yeezy storefronts to fruition. Ye has been sharing his progress on IG, and has somehow even found time to take shots at Adidas’ retiring CEO Kasper Rorsted and Kid Cudi.
Complex
Mike Dean Talks About Kanye West Discarding Entire ‘Ye’ Album to Restart Project Weeks Before Release
Mike Dean knows adaptability is key when working with major talent. The Grammy-winning producer addressed the topic during an appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio. Dean explained how he’s learned not to be overly passionate about his contributions to a record, as some artists have a tendency to change their minds last minute. Case in point: the recording sessions for Kanye West’s 2018 project Ye.
Comments / 0