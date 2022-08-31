ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Bell Shared Ethereal Pregnant Photo While Vacationing With Nick Cannon

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon have hit the sandy beaches ahead of their third baby’s arrival. The couple headed to Guam where Bell snapped a stunning, serene photo in the ocean.

“More photos coming soon✨The sun hits different in Guam when the spirit of your mother’s ancestors surround you 🇬🇺 ,” she wrote. “(Ps. No filter needed.. and it’s safe to say my photographer is a professional 📲😉) #instaguam.”

Cannon identified himself as that professional photographer in the comment section. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Dang I can’t get photo credit?!🤣🥰,” the television host wrote.

While Cannon has yet to post photos from the babymoon, he did share a video of himself with his pregnant fiancé last week, which featured Bell in the nude, wrapped in gauzy cover-up. The couple can been seen embracing for the camera as Cannon craddles Bell’s belly. “Time Stopped and This Happened…@missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE,” he captioned the footage.

The duo share two children, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful. Cannon is currently also raising 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey; 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion (plus one more on the way!) with Abby de la Rosa and newborn Legendary Love with Bri Tiesi.

How does this dad juggle his ever-expanding brood of kids?

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up,” Cannon told Men’s Health in a June interview. “All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Cannon is clearly a proud papa. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of Golden, who skipped preschool and kindergarten and is now headed to second grade. The adorable little one can be seen holding a sign announcing his first day back to school, which indicates when he grows up he wants to be a scientist. “Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he’s only 5 years old!!!) Congratulations Champ!!” Cannon wrote. “I can’t take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell 🙏🏾❤️.”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.

