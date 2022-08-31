ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Gov. Cooper announces high-speed internet expansion for 69 counties

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBlEJ_0hd6VmJp00

High-speed internet is coming to nearly 85,000 homes in North Carolina and more than 2,400 businesses across the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper made that announcement Wednesday in Alamance County.

The $206 million investment will come from the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants.

"High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another," Cooper said. "Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today's digital world."

The governor made the funding announcement at the Mebane Public Library.

"We are excited to be awarding this unprecedented amount of funding to bring high-speed internet access to such a large number of residents and businesses across the state," said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. "These funds will go a long way in closing the digital divide by bringing equitable access to both rural and urban communities."

The money will be distributed to 69 counties across the state--including Durham County, Cumberland County, Johnston County, Alamance County and southeast Wake County.

Several internet services will expand the state's broadband infrastructure.

The following internet service providers were awarded grants to improve internet infrastructure:

Alamance County: NC Communications Advanced Serv (Lumos)

Ashe County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Beaufort County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Bladen County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Buncombe County: Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier)

Burke County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Caldwell County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Camden County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Carteret County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Caswell County: Zitel LLC

Catawba County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Chatham County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Cherokee County: Blue Ridge Mountain EMC (Blue Ridge Mountain EMC)

Columbus County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Craven County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Cumberland County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Currituck County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Dare County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Duplin County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Durham County: Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier)

Edgecombe County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Forsyth County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Franklin County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Gates County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Graham County: Zitel LLC

Granville County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Greene County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Guilford County: Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC (AT&T North Carolina)

Harnett County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Haywood County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Henderson County: Cebridge Acquisition, LP (Optimum)

Hertford County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Hoke County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Jackson County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Johnston County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Jones County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Lee County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Macon County: Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier)

Martin County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

McDowell County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Mitchell County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp.

Montgomery County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Moore County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Nash County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Northampton County: Zitel LLC

Onslow County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Pamlico County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Pasquotank County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Pender County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Perquimans County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Person County: Zitel LLC

Pitt County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Randolph County: NC Communications Advanced Serv (Lumos)

Richmond County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Robeson County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Rutherford County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Sampson County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Scotland County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Surry County: Zitel LLC

Swain County: Zito West Holding, LLC (Zito Media)

Tyrrell County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Vance County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Wake County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Warren County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Washington County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Wayne County: Nfinity Link Communications Inc. (InfinityLink)

Wilkes County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Wilson County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Yancey County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp

neusenews.com

North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs

Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
EDUCATION
Technician Online

OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate

As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
