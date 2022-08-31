ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis workers need more skills, training: Report

KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

A new snapshot of the St. Louis area workforce shows that workers need more training and support if St. Louis is going to fill job openings.

The report comes from St. Louis Workforce Solutions Group at St. Louis Community College.

Associate Vice Chancellor Phyllis Ellison said two-thirds of the workforce in the area has some education beyond high school -- but that's not enough.

"That means that one third of our workforce does not have any training or education beyond a high school diploma," she said. "In an area with 1.3 million workers, that is a huge number."

The report found that the biggest barriers to growth are a shortage of workers with knowledge or skills, lack of transportation and lack of access to childcare.

One thing workers lacked was "soft skills." That includes things like work ethic, critical thinking, communication and people skills.

