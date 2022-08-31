Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
AARP poll results: Top Nevada election races are 'completely up for grabs'
Nevada’s governor and U.S. Senate seats could easily go Republican or Democrat this November. “Nevada is a completely up-for-grabs state,” said Bob Ward, one of the pollsters behind new polling data released Thursday by AARP. ...
2news.com
Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments
Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
Democrats hold narrow leads in Nevada’s Senate, governor races: poll
Incumbent Democrats hold narrow leads over their Republican challengers in races for Senate and governor in Nevada, according to a poll released Thursday. The AARP poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) leads former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) by about 4 points in the Senate race, 44 to 40 percent, while Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) leads Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) by 3 points in the gubernatorial battle, 41 to 38 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Trend continued (but slowed) in August of more Dems switching to GOP in Nevada
More than two and a half times as many Democrats have switched their voter registrations to Republicans as vice-versa during the last three months, a statistic with ominous portents for Democratic candidates. The post UPDATE: Trend continued (but slowed) in August of more Dems switching to GOP in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Washoe County GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election
Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting this month, Nevada is set to begin distributing a popular federal free food funding program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. The state will distribute summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, or P-EBT throughout September, October and November. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of […] The post NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo’s Reno campaign office vandalized
The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lithium mining might charge Nevada’s economy, but it will destroy the environment
This opinion column was submitted by author and activist Elisabeth Robson. Re: “Is lithium about to battery-charge Nevada’s economy?,” Aug. 7: Pat Hickey writes that he finds it “ironic that certain environmental activists are opposing the mining of lithium in Nevada.” I would be one of those activists, and I do indeed oppose mining lithium...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
KESQ
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Mining Association expects big turnout for convention
After missed years because of COVID-19 in 2020 and the forest fire at Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Nevada Mining Association’s Sept. 7-10 convention is fully booked. “We are totally sold out and super looking forward to this,” said Alex Walden, chief of staff for the Nevada Mining Association, reporting that the turnout will be roughly 730 people.
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA reminds residents of mandatory fall watering restrictions beginning Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents and businesses that mandatory fall seasonal watering restrictions will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to a news release, the fall watering restrictions are in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. As part of the seasonal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat. NV Energy is advising that because of an “unprecedented” heat wave that’s underway in Nevada and the entire western United States, there will be increased energy use that will place strain on the western electric grid.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Prison Tours
The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off begins Wednesday and with it some very warm temperatures. It’s expected to be about 99 degrees with light winds. The rest of the week and into early next week is expected to remain warm with highs in the low 100s. New...
Comments / 0