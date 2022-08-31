ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments

Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Democrats hold narrow leads in Nevada’s Senate, governor races: poll

Incumbent Democrats hold narrow leads over their Republican challengers in races for Senate and governor in Nevada, according to a poll released Thursday. The AARP poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) leads former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) by about 4 points in the Senate race, 44 to 40 percent, while Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) leads Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) by 3 points in the gubernatorial battle, 41 to 38 percent.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Reno-Gazette Journal

Washoe County GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting this month, Nevada is set to begin distributing a popular federal free food funding program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. The state will distribute summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, or P-EBT throughout September, October and November. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of […] The post NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
KESQ

Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Legislature#Election Fraud#Republicans#Politics Legislative#Politics State#Election State#Democratic
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada Mining Association expects big turnout for convention

After missed years because of COVID-19 in 2020 and the forest fire at Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Nevada Mining Association’s Sept. 7-10 convention is fully booked. “We are totally sold out and super looking forward to this,” said Alex Walden, chief of staff for the Nevada Mining Association, reporting that the turnout will be roughly 730 people.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat. NV Energy is advising that because of an “unprecedented” heat wave that’s underway in Nevada and the entire western United States, there will be increased energy use that will place strain on the western electric grid.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Prison Tours

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off begins Wednesday and with it some very warm temperatures. It’s expected to be about 99 degrees with light winds. The rest of the week and into early next week is expected to remain warm with highs in the low 100s. New...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy