Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
We decided to break down the ND Century Code on the subject.
KFYR-TV
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
valleynewslive.com
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
newsdakota.com
Deadly Weekend on North Dakota Roads
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Multiple vehicle fatalities were reported in North Dakota over the weekend of Aug. 26-28. North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Safety Public Information Program Manager Lauren Bjork. Bjork says in most fatal crashes this year, seat belt use is a primary preventative tool. But she...
Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
Is living in Bismarck the same as living in Mandan? No. No it is not.
kvrr.com
North Dakota ranked hardest working state in U.S.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 2021 study from WalletHub finds North Dakota is the hardest working state in the nation. The study determined six direct work factors like average workweek hours and the employment rate as well as four indirect factors including commute time and average leisure time spent per day.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help
When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
KFYR-TV
Campers at General Sibley Park celebrate the holiday weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and a popular camping site in Bismarck is already full for Labor Day weekend. General Sibley Park has 113 RV sites and several tent sites for rent. This weekend, the RV spots are booked, but some tent spots are still available. Some campers are using the long weekend to step away from the hustle of the work week.
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
AG Week
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
KNOX News Radio
Dangerous few days on ND highways
A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
KFYR-TV
Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.
KFYR-TV
Avian flu detected in Cass County; bird events suspended
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health is once again putting a pause on poultry and bird events after a case of avian flu was detected in Cass County. State agriculture officials say birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system. Farms...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
2 sentenced in connection with South Dakota 2-year-old’s death
Two people who admitted to child abuse in connection with a two-year-old's death found out their sentences Wednesday.
Mandan PD: Missing juvenile has been found
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
