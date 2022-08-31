Read full article on original website
Excessive heat warning issued for Monterey County over next few days
MONTEREY COUNTY — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California beginning Thursday through early next week for Monterey County. Areas under warning include: southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National...
Warning signs posted at Lake San Antonio due to algae bloom
SOUTH MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks has posted “DANGER” warning signs at Lake San Antonio South Shore due to dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the lake. Prior to every major summer holiday weekend, water testing at Lake San Antonio is performed by the...
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
King City in Bloom encourages residents to garden
KING CITY — King City in Bloom participated in King City’s Blue Zones Project kickoff event on Aug. 21. Members handed out more than 300 seedlings of cilantro and romaine to encourage residents to grow healthy food and “move naturally” by gardening. King City Nursery provided...
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 31, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:21 a.m. Matter of Record on Canal St. 12:00 p.m. CPS Referral on N Russ St. 1:55 p.m. Vehicle abatement on Lon Sing Av. 3:00 p.m. Indecent exposure on Canal St. 5:31 p.m. Lewd or lascivious act with a child under...
Mee Memorial Hospital gift shop offers rare finds
KING CITY — When it comes to shopping, consumers typically love “hidden gems,” unique places where they can find just the right gift while also knowing that the purchase supports a greater cause. Mee Memorial Healthcare System provides that opportunity through its hospital gift shop. Located at...
