First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Humidity up, but still nice
Today will be another nice day around the area with some more high clouds around. Humidity is up a bit from yesterday, but still not terrible.Expect highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, with upper 70s along the coasts. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with lows around 70 in the city and 60s for the 'burbs.If we're ranking the days of the holiday weekend, Saturday is definitely the best.Sunday is still decent, but we'll have to dodge scattered showers and storms during the PM hours, especially inland. It'll be hotter and more humid with temps in the upper 80s.For Labor Day, it's not looking like a complete washout. But there will be periods of rain. As of now, the wettest looks to be to the north and west for the morning, then inches closer to the city by late afternoon and evening. With the clouds and showers, temps will be cooler, mainly in the upper 70s.It stays unsettled Tuesday before things turn much nicer for the rest of next week. Have a good one!
NEXT Weather: Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures near 90 degrees are in store for Friday, but the weekend will feel more like fall.Along with the heat, Friday will be muggy with a marginal chance of severe weather in the southeastern part of the state in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated.Then, the weekend cools down, feeling a bit more like fall with dry conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Meteorological fall began on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
Hot Labor Day weekend expected, with some heavy rain possible
The holiday weekend comes with summer heat and storms. “This Labor Day weekend, expect hot conditions in the low 90s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said. He forecasts just a few hit or miss storms today.
