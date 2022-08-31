ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: August Revenue Tumbles 43 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Times

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
A slow August at the domestic box office wasn’t an ideal way to end a summer that was otherwise a huge boon for theater owners and Hollywood studios as they collectively emerged from the COVID-19 crisis.

Revenue for August 2022 looks to clock in at estimated $475 million-$477 million, which — outside of the past two years, when the pandemic kept many consumers at home — is one of the lowest rankings in several decades and down more than 43 percent from August 2019, according to Comscore. (Since the pandemic shut down theaters in the U.S. in 2020, 2019 remains a favored standard of comparison.)

The good news: the box office recovery made huge gains the rest of the summer — led, of course, by the high-flying Top Gun: Maverick . The success of the Tom Cruise blockbuster and a diverse crop of other films proved that moviegoers across all demos are now returning to cinemas.

Summer doesn’t officially end until Labor Day, but revenue is projected to come in around $3.4 billion. That’s up notably from last year ($1.63 billion) and down a respectable 21 percent from 2019. Comscore will weigh in with final stats in the coming days.

So why did August go so awry and drag down the bottom line, even if it was up 13 percent or more over 2021’s $423.2 million?

Studios sources and box office analysts attribute the slowdown to a dearth of new releases as Hollywood grapples with supply-chain issues. A dozen movies opened nationwide in more than 2,000 theaters in August 2019, and nine in 2021 — including Free Guy , Jungle Cruise and The Suicide Squad . This year, there were only six.

In 2014, combined August ticket sales crossed $1 billion for the first time ever, led by Marvel and Disney’s bold move to open Guardians of the Galaxy on Aug. 1. Revenue for the month crossed $1 billion for a second time in 2016, thanks to titles including Warner Bros. and DC’s Suicide Squad (Aug. 5) and Sony’s Sausage Party (Aug. 12). And Universal had long buoyed the final month of summer with its Jason Bourne franchise, even if some installments first opened in late July.

In 2019, Universal’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw (Aug. 2) helped propel August revenue to $870 million.

The biggest movie of August 2022 so far is Sony’s Bullet Train , which has earned $78 million domestically. It has done more overseas, grossing $95.4 million to date for a global cume north of $174 million. While the Brad Pitt -led movie has done respectable business, it did not turn into a breakout hit.

Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian applauds Sony for moving the R-rated, edgy action pic from April of this year to August. “It gave the month at least a fighting chance at generating respectable numbers, but compared to the sweet spot summer months of May, June and July, August of 2022 will pale by comparison,” he says.

Dergarabedian says August has long been a launching pad for “great R-rated titles” including Inglourious Basterds , District 9 , Straight Outta Compton , Superbad , Tropic Thunder and even Apocalypse Now , to mention a few.

“I call August the ‘punk rock month’ because it’s where studios can technically open a film in the summer season that are the less safe bets and on the more avant-garde side of the ledger and less about generating big dollars,” says Dergarabedian.

Along with Bullet Train , R-rated August releases this year include Universal’s genre adventure thriller Beast and MGM and United Artists’ specialty pic Three Thousand Years of Longing , each of which are doing modest business so far (both star Idris Elba ).

Domestically, the next tentpole to arrive will be Warner Bros.’ Black Adam , which debuts Oct. 21 opposite the Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com A Ticket to Paradise , from Universal . A week earlier, Universal’s Halloween Ends opens day-and-date in cinemas and on Peacock.

There’s plenty of potential in the year-end holiday release calendar, between Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Disney’s Thanksgiving animated offering Strange World (Nov. 23), 20th Century’s Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16) and DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dec. 21), and Paramount’s Babylon on Christmas Day.

Still, the sting from this month was sharp. Says one studio executive: “August was left out in the cold this year.”

Quixote Sold to Hudson Pacific In $360M Deal to Create Studio Services, Soundstage Giant

Real estate investment giant and studio operator Hudson Pacific is making another splashy Hollywood acquisition, unveiling a $360 million deal to buy Quixote Studios, a leading production services and stage supplies rental firm with a large presence in Los Angeles. Mikel Elliott, who founded Quixote in 1995, will stay on after the acquisition by Los Angeles-based Hudson Pacific, led by CEO Victor Coleman. Hudson said it financed the deal by borrowing $200 million from its credit facility, with an additional $160 million plus interest due in Dec. 2023. More from The Hollywood ReporterStreaming's Battle of the Bundles Era BeginsAshley Judd...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: World Premiere of Alejandro G. Inarritu’s ‘Bardo’ Gets Warm (Albeit Exhausted) Reaction

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s first feature since The Revenant received a generally warm response at its world premiere Thursday night in Venice. The Venice audience responded with warm applause and some cheering at the end of the nearly three-hour-long film, rising to give Iñárritu and the cast of Bardo a standing ovation lasting around three minutes. More from The Hollywood ReporterTimothee Chalamet in Venice on Cannibal Love Story 'Bones and All': "It's Hard to Be Alive Now"Venice Has Chala-Mania Deja-Vu Ahead of 'Bones and All' World PremierePaul Schrader in Venice on 'Master Gardener': "That's My Job Here, to Give You S*** to Ruminate Over" The film’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Mackey, Casting Director on ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘The Normal Heart,’ Dies at 70

Amanda Mackey, the busy casting director who worked on The Fugitive and four other films for director Andrew Davis and shared an Emmy nomination for populating Larry Kramer‘s The Normal Heart, has died. She was 70. Mackey died Saturday at Calvary Hospital in Brooklyn after a battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, longtime business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrancis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More'Triangle of Sadness' Director Calls Working With Charlbi Dean "an Honor" After Star's Sudden DeathWilliam Reynolds, Special Agent Tom Colby on 'The F.B.I.,' Dies at 90  She...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Broadcasters Protest “Unprecedented” Restrictions on Red Carpet, Press Conference Coverage

The Venice Film Festival has, for the first time in its history, blocked international news services and broadcasters, other than Italian state broadcaster RAI TV, from filming festival press conferences and has severely restricted how much footage they are allowed to use from Venice’s gala red carpets. The move, which veteran festival goers are called “unprecedented” has news services AP, Getty and Reuters up in arms. The three groups, who supply daily video footage and news coverage from the festival to broadcasters around the world, have written a joint letter to the festival protesting the restrictions, which they say were sprung...
PROTESTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Festival Audience Gives Cate Blanchett’s Performance in ‘Tar’ a Six-Minute Standing Ovation

Even before anyone had seen Cate Blanchett’s starring turn in Todd Field’s Tár, there was awards buzz around her performance. The role — which sees Blanchett playing the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composers/conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra — was tipped, sight unseen, to be the one to win the actress her third Oscar. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Europe's Film Industry Is Backing Ukraine in the Culture War With RussiaWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney Weaver and What All Those '48 Hours' Buddy Comedy Ripoffs...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Walter Hill on ‘The Warriors,’ ‘Aliens’ Sequels With Sigourney Weaver and What All Those ’48 Hours’ Buddy Comedy Ripoffs Get Wrong

80-year-old American director Walter Hill can lay claim to have invented at least two movie genres: the street gang film — with the seminal 1979 action thriller The Warriors — and the buddy cop movie with the 1982 Eddie Murphy/Nick Nolte hit 48 Hours. As a producer, Hill was behind Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking sci-fi horror blockbuster Alien and its franchise’s spin-offs, including the three Aliens sequels and the Scott-directed Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017). But Hill’s first love is the Western. He’s explored the lives of Wild West legends Jesse James (in 1980s The Long Riders), Wild Bill Hickok (1995’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Paul Schrader Looks Back on His 50 Years in Cinema: “I’ve Been Very Lucky”

Ahead of the world premiere of Paul Schrader’s latest feature, Master Gardener, at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, the legendary screenwriter and director was nudged into casting a backward glance on his 50-year career in the movies. Next week in Venice, the auteur will receive an honorary Golden Lion for his contributions to cinema. Early in the press conference, Schrader was asked which of the films he’s directed he thinks best represents him.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Pearl' Review: Ti West and Mia Goth's 'X' Prequel Delivers More Technicolor Camp Than Horror'Master Gardener' Review: A Brooding Joel Edgerton Can't Make...
MOVIES
