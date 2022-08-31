ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD chief sounds off on pretrial detention process

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc3dY_0hd6TH5000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina sounded off on the pretrial detention process and a claim Tuesday from the courts that tougher pretrial detention rules are not the answer. “Yes, it means some people stay in jail. Later today, you’ll be hearing more information about our offender from yesterday. How this individual was a case of an unsuccessful pretrial detention process. Yet, yesterday, I read a story about how the courts were bragging about the success of that program. If that program is so successful, go explain it to the families that have lost loved ones to the failure of that program,” said Chief Medina.

Chief Medina was referencing the study released by the Administrative Office of the Courts that found about 3,000 of the 15,000 offenders released after being arrested committed new crimes. That’s about 17% but that also equals more than 1,600 new crimes. There’s been a battle between District Attorneys and defense attorneys about pretrial detention and the rights of defendants versus the safety of the public.

Comments / 3

Felma Chavez
2d ago

Exactly that program never worked Once in a big while you'll see good people who are willing to finish the program successfully. Cause MDC sucks

